African Children’s Choir Performance to Benefit Vulnerable Youngsters

The African Children's Choir will perform lively African songs and dances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road.

The choir’s program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care, relief and development.

Music for Life (parent organization for The African Children's Choir) works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. MFL has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of some 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history.

MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state, and most recently, Queen Elizabeth II for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also sung alongside such artists as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, and Mariah Carey.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children.

Tickets are not needed for the program but donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com.

— Lydia Sherwood for African Children's Choir.