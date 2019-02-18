After 18-Month Closure, Public Once Again Allowed into Ellwood Monarch Butterfly Grove

Goleta officials continue work on plan to restore the stands of eucalyptus trees damaged by drought and pests

After an 18-month hiatus, the public is once again allowed to meander through the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove in Goleta.

The city of Goleta announced last week that trails through the dense eucalyptus grove that borders the south side of the Ellwood neighborhood — winter home to potentially thousands of migrating monarch butterflies — had been reopened.

The trails were closed in July 2017 after city officials determined that hundreds of dead trees in the grove presented a threat to public safety.

At the time, city staff presented a report to the City Council showing that the urban forest had more than 500 dead trees and another 300 that were in bad shape and close to death.

The city cut down some of the dead trees and continued to monitor others.

Drought was cited as the primary cause of the grove’s decline, weakening the trees and leading to an infestation of pests that have further damaged the eucalyptus trees that attract the colorful insects.

In reopening the grove to the public, the city noted that entering the area is not without risk.

“Users are encouraged to use caution on trails, and should be aware that many of the trees are drought-stressed and in danger of falling,” said Valerie Cantella, the city’s community relations manager. “Users enter at their own risk.”

Cantella noted that city staff is working with the Coastal Conservancy on a plan to spend $3.9 million allocated in the 2017-19 state budget for restoration of the Ellwood eucalyptus groves.

The city has completed what is known as the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Ellwood Mesa/Sperling Preserve Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan, which outlines methods to manage the Ellwood Mesa eucalyptus forest for the benefit of the overwintering monarch butterflies, other wildlife, and the public’s use.

The public comment period for the study and environmental report began on Jan. 25, and will end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The draft management plan and environmental reports are available for public review on the city's website by clicking here; at the city Planning and Environmental Review Department, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, California; and at the Goleta Public Library.

The City Council is expected to take action on the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan and environmental document later this spring, Cantella said.

The migrating population of monarch butterflies has plummeted at Goleta's Ellwood Mesa, and across the state, in recent years.

Monarch butterflies travel from the northern United States and Canada to Mexico and California for the winter, and Santa Barbara County is a popular rest stop on the way.

They typically arrive at Ellwood Mesa in mid-September, and remain until about mid-February, when the insects generally disperse inland.

A December count found only 231 butterflies at Ellwood Mesa, and 230 were found at the main grove near Coronado Drive.

That compares with earlier years when thousands of the colorful butterflies would cluster on trees in the grove, drawing residents and tourists alike to the site.

The butterflies were nearly non-existent on Monday.

Researchers say several factors are responsible for the decline of the monarchs in California, with habitat loss being the most significant.

Click here to visit the city Monarch Butterfly Grove webpage.

