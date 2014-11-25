After 36 Years in Prison, Ventura Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned

After 36 years behind bars, Michael Hanline — no longer a convicted murderer — walked out of Ventura County’s main jail Monday afternoon into bright sunshine and a bank of news cameras.

“It feels like I’m out in front of a missile going through space, and stuff is flying by,” said Hanline, 68, in answer to a question from one of the dozen or so journalists on hand for his release. “It’s incredible.”

He wore the blue sweatshirt of the California Innocence Project, which has worked on his case since 1999, bearing the image of a license plate reading: “XONR8.”

Hanline’s first-degree murder conviction was vacated Nov. 13 at the request of Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten’s office after new evidence, including DNA analysis, undermined prosecutors’ confidence in the 1980 verdict.

He could be retried when Totten’s office finishes its investigation of the 1978 murder of Ventura resident J.T. McGarry, also known as Larry Michael Mathers.

During a short hearing before noon, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Donald Coleman set bail at $2,500. Hanline will wear an ankle bracelet that monitors his whereabouts 24 hours a day. He is forbidden from having contact with five people, including the former prosecutor.

A pretrial conference was set for Feb. 27, with a trial, if any, by May 29. He remains charged with murder as he was before the original trial, prosecutors said. They have also indicated they are looking into the possibility someone else committed the crime.

Hanline’s longtime wife, Sandee, awaited her husband’s release with a pair of brown leather cowboy boots she’d held onto for 36 years. She told reporters she brought the boots “so he can have something to wear when he goes home.”

But Hanline ultimately left in white tennis shoes because the boots wouldn’t slip over his ankle bracelet. He later referred to the monitoring device as “my little buddy.”

Hanline was arrested in late 1978 on the murder charge. Prosecutors successfully argued he and an accomplice kidnapped McGarry, fatally shot him and dumped his body off Highway 33. But prosecutors now say new evidence undermines that theory.

Recent DNA analysis found material from an unidentified man, not Hanline or the alleged accomplice, from evidence at the scene where McGarry’s body was found. They now concede information in sealed police reports was improperly withheld from the defense. Some of that evidence indicates others may have been responsible for McGarry’s death.

The withheld evidence has also taken on new weight as more information comes to light, according to the DA’s office. The case is being investigated by Special Assistant District Attorney Michael Schwartz’s conviction integrity unit.

For the California Innocence Project, based at the California Western School of Law in San Diego, the overturning of Hanline’s verdict was a major victory.

“Finally, today, this nightmare is over,” Justin Brooks, the group’s director, told reporters outside the courtroom. Brooks and other CIP staff members in 2013 walked 700 miles to Sacramento to bring attention to the so-called “California 12,” of which Hanline is the first to have his conviction tossed.

Alex Simpson, an attorney with the group who has worked on Hanline’s case for a decade, said as of three weeks ago, “Hanline thought he was going to die in prison.”

At least a dozen law students who work in the group’s clinic, as well as former students who had worked on Hanline’s case, were on hand for his release. Simpson credited the students with doing the “grunt work” of investigating cases.

Michael and Sandee Hanline were married in court in 1980, after he was convicted and before his sentencing, by trial Judge Steven Stone. The two had previously dated in the 1970s. She testified during his trial.

“I’ve always believed in his innocence,” Sandee Hanline told reporters, thanking the California Innocence Project for “working diligently” on his case.

After his release late in the afternoon, Hanline walked slowly out of the jail facility as photographers snapped pictures and news cameras rolled.

He stood before a bank of microphones and read a statement, saying he was thankful to be out of prison.

“I lost half my life behind bars,” he said. “I was always hoping this day would come, and I can’t believe it’s happening now.”

He thanked Sandee for standing by him and spoke of the vastly changed world he was headed to, with cellphones and other new technology.

“I’m a dinosaur,” he said.

He walked to the parking lot using a cane, arm in arm with his wife.

[Click here for updates to this story from the Ventura County Star.]