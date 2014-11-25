Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After 36 Years in Prison, Ventura Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned

Work by California Innocence Project and DNA evidence lead to Michael Hanline's release

By Marjorie Hernandez & Gretchen Wenner, Ventura County Star | November 25, 2014 | 2:17 p.m.

After 36 years behind bars, Michael Hanline — no longer a convicted murderer — walked out of Ventura County’s main jail Monday afternoon into bright sunshine and a bank of news cameras.

“It feels like I’m out in front of a missile going through space, and stuff is flying by,” said Hanline, 68, in answer to a question from one of the dozen or so journalists on hand for his release. “It’s incredible.”

He wore the blue sweatshirt of the California Innocence Project, which has worked on his case since 1999, bearing the image of a license plate reading: “XONR8.”

Hanline’s first-degree murder conviction was vacated Nov. 13 at the request of Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten’s office after new evidence, including DNA analysis, undermined prosecutors’ confidence in the 1980 verdict.

He could be retried when Totten’s office finishes its investigation of the 1978 murder of Ventura resident J.T. McGarry, also known as Larry Michael Mathers.

During a short hearing before noon, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Donald Coleman set bail at $2,500. Hanline will wear an ankle bracelet that monitors his whereabouts 24 hours a day. He is forbidden from having contact with five people, including the former prosecutor.

A pretrial conference was set for Feb. 27, with a trial, if any, by May 29. He remains charged with murder as he was before the original trial, prosecutors said. They have also indicated they are looking into the possibility someone else committed the crime.

Hanline’s longtime wife, Sandee, awaited her husband’s release with a pair of brown leather cowboy boots she’d held onto for 36 years. She told reporters she brought the boots “so he can have something to wear when he goes home.”

But Hanline ultimately left in white tennis shoes because the boots wouldn’t slip over his ankle bracelet. He later referred to the monitoring device as “my little buddy.”

Hanline was arrested in late 1978 on the murder charge. Prosecutors successfully argued he and an accomplice kidnapped McGarry, fatally shot him and dumped his body off Highway 33. But prosecutors now say new evidence undermines that theory.

Recent DNA analysis found material from an unidentified man, not Hanline or the alleged accomplice, from evidence at the scene where McGarry’s body was found. They now concede information in sealed police reports was improperly withheld from the defense. Some of that evidence indicates others may have been responsible for McGarry’s death.

The withheld evidence has also taken on new weight as more information comes to light, according to the DA’s office. The case is being investigated by Special Assistant District Attorney Michael Schwartz’s conviction integrity unit.

For the California Innocence Project, based at the California Western School of Law in San Diego, the overturning of Hanline’s verdict was a major victory.

“Finally, today, this nightmare is over,” Justin Brooks, the group’s director, told reporters outside the courtroom. Brooks and other CIP staff members in 2013 walked 700 miles to Sacramento to bring attention to the so-called “California 12,” of which Hanline is the first to have his conviction tossed.

Alex Simpson, an attorney with the group who has worked on Hanline’s case for a decade, said as of three weeks ago, “Hanline thought he was going to die in prison.”

At least a dozen law students who work in the group’s clinic, as well as former students who had worked on Hanline’s case, were on hand for his release. Simpson credited the students with doing the “grunt work” of investigating cases.

Michael and Sandee Hanline were married in court in 1980, after he was convicted and before his sentencing, by trial Judge Steven Stone. The two had previously dated in the 1970s. She testified during his trial.

“I’ve always believed in his innocence,” Sandee Hanline told reporters, thanking the California Innocence Project for “working diligently” on his case.

After his release late in the afternoon, Hanline walked slowly out of the jail facility as photographers snapped pictures and news cameras rolled.

He stood before a bank of microphones and read a statement, saying he was thankful to be out of prison.

“I lost half my life behind bars,” he said. “I was always hoping this day would come, and I can’t believe it’s happening now.”

He thanked Sandee for standing by him and spoke of the vastly changed world he was headed to, with cellphones and other new technology.

“I’m a dinosaur,” he said.

He walked to the parking lot using a cane, arm in arm with his wife.

[Click here for updates to this story from the Ventura County Star.]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 