After 90 Years, Show Still Goes on at Lompoc Theatre

With fanfare meriting such a milestone, the Lompoc Theatre Project will celebrate the 90th birthday of the Lompoc Theatre on May 27, and the community is invited to raise a glass.

On opening day in May 1927, the local paper called the new theater a “triumph for builders,” and the town threw a party.

From 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, the Lompoc Theatre Project will host a similar bash — a free, parking-lot party for all ages. Included will be artists and vendors, a classic car, food trucks, wine and beer sales, a raffle and music.

“We have been looking forward to celebrating this event for a long time,” said Mark Herrier, president of the Lompoc Theatre Project.

“Restoring this theater is the game changer Lompoc really needs. I hope the whole town shows up.”

The event will benefit the Theatre Project’s continuing efforts to repair, restore and reopen the theater as a mult-iuse space for the Lompoc Valley and Central Coast.

Food trucks or purveyors scheduled to sell food at the party include Central Coast Specialty Foods, Wild West Pizza, Dogfathers Hotdogs, and Island Mix.

For more information, visit www.lompoctheatre.org.

— Laurie Jervis for Lompoc Theatre Project.