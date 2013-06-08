After a Sunless Sunday, Drizzle Could Make an Appearance through Monday Morning

Inland Southern California may be sweltering this weekend but June Gloom is settling in on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. Drizzle is even in the forecast Sunday night through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said a persistent onshore flow and a deep marine layer will keep skies gray and temperatures cool along the coast.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A chance of drizzle is possible beginning late Sunday and lasting until about midday Monday.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, morning clouds are expected to give way to sunny skies through the weekend. The weather service said daytime high temperatures should be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

