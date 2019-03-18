Pixel Tracker

After a Tease of Summer, Wet Weather Back in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Most areas should receive between ¼ and ½ inch of rain, with totals up to 1 inch under heavier showers

Lupine blooms along a roadside west of Goleta. Click to view larger
Lupine blooms along a roadside west of Goleta. After summer-like weather the last few days, rain is back in the forecast for Santa Barbara County. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 18, 2019 | 4:01 p.m.

After several days basking under summer-like conditions, Santa Barbara County should see a return to wet weather this week.

A storm is expected to move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, with light to moderate rainfall in most areas.

There is a chance of thunderstorms, which could boost rainfall totals locally.

“There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in regards to rainfall amounts due to the expected showery nature and thunderstorm factor,” the National Weather Service in Oxnard said in its forecast discussion Monday afternoon.

The chance of precipitation is 80 percent Tuesday night and Wednesday, dropping to 50 percent Wednesday night and 30 percent on Thursday.

Most areas of the county should receive between ¼-inch and ½-inch of rain, with totals up to 1 inch under heavier showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Rainfall rates are expected to generally remain below ¼-inch per hour, but could top out at ½-inch per hour, well below the threshold for debris flows in communities below recent burn areas.

No warning or advisories have been issued in connection with the storm.

Showers could linger into Thursday, forecasters said, before the weather system moves out of the area.

Friday should bring clear skies, with a slight chance of showers Friday night and Saturday, and sunny conditions on Sunday.

Daytime highs are expected in the low-60s, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

