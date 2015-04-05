After an Easter Weekend of Sunshine, Here Comes the Rain

Having had a spectacular Easter weekend to work on your tan, it looks as if you’ll be breaking out your umbrellas Tuesday because rain is on the way.

And, according to the National Weather Service, we’re not talking about a teasing amount, but a full-on storm.

The weather service said a cold low-pressure system sliding down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to push a cold front into Santa Barbara County by Tuesday morning.

Anywhere from three to six hours of steady light rain is in the forecast, with accumulation of a half-inch to an inch possible and somewhat higher totals in the foothills and mountains.

No thunderstorms are expected as part of the cold front, but snow levels could drop low enough to dust 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the backcountry.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and winds of around 15 mph.

The weather service said rain is expected for most of Tuesday before it tapers off late in the day. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s are possible with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

The rest of the week should be cooler, the weather service said, with daytime highs in the 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions will be competing with clear conditions, and the result is a slight chance of showers through Saturday.

The last trace of late-season cold is expected to be gone by Sunday, when daytime highs should climb back into the low 70s.​

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

