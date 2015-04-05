Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After an Easter Weekend of Sunshine, Here Comes the Rain

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 5, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

Having had a spectacular Easter weekend to work on your tan, it looks as if you’ll be breaking out your umbrellas Tuesday because rain is on the way.

And, according to the National Weather Service, we’re not talking about a teasing amount, but a full-on storm.

The weather service said a cold low-pressure system sliding down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to push a cold front into Santa Barbara County by Tuesday morning.

Anywhere from three to six hours of steady light rain is in the forecast, with accumulation of a half-inch to an inch possible and somewhat higher totals in the foothills and mountains.

No thunderstorms are expected as part of the cold front, but snow levels could drop low enough to dust 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the backcountry.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and winds of around 15 mph.

The weather service said rain is expected for most of Tuesday before it tapers off late in the day. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s are possible with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

The rest of the week should be cooler, the weather service said, with daytime highs in the 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions will be competing with clear conditions, and the result is a slight chance of showers through Saturday.

The last trace of late-season cold is expected to be gone by Sunday, when daytime highs should climb back into the low 70s.​

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 