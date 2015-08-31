Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

After Fatal Accidents, Lower Speed Limit Coming To Part of Highway 246

Santa Ynez Valley residents welcome news of 45 mph zone planned for busy roadway

Due to nearby schools and busineses, pedestrian traffic is heavy on a section of Highway 246 scheduled to see the speed limit drpped from 55 mph to 45 mph. At left, a memorial sits in front of the high school campus for Carina Velazquez, who died after she was struck by a vehicle earlier this year.
Due to nearby schools and busineses, pedestrian traffic is heavy on a section of Highway 246 scheduled to see the speed limit drpped from 55 mph to 45 mph. At left, a memorial sits in front of the high school campus for Carina Velazquez, who died after she was struck by a vehicle earlier this year. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 31, 2015 | 9:12 p.m.

The speed limit for a busy stretch of Highway 246 will be lowered, welcome news among Santa Ynez Valley residents lobbying for safer roads in the wake of recent fatal accidents.

Instead of the current 55 mph, the limit for the 2.3-mile segment of Highway 246 between the Janin Acres neighborhood and Meadowvale Road will be reduced to 45 mph.

That section of road is especially busy since it includes El Rancho Market, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, the under-construction Golden Inn  & Village, the Chumash Casino Resort, and roads leading into downtown Santa Ynez.

Mary Beth Kerr, who has been spearheading a roadway-safety campaign in the valley, announced the reduced speed limit last week after a meeting with local California Highway Patrol Lt. Kurt Kruse.

“The big news is the lowered speed on the dangerous section of 246,” Kerr said on a Facebook page SYV Lives Matter! Project 1 =  4 Way Stop 154/ROBLAR. “It is brilliant news!

“We all want safer roads, and this is part of the solution. Pressing our fellow citizens to abide by this speed and to put safety first on all roads needs to be part of the solution,” Kerr added.

Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the agency has received several concerns from the community and Buellton-based California Highway Patrol officers.

The concerns centered on the area of Highway 246 encompassing the high school, Shivers said. 

The speed limit on the segment of Highway 246 between the Janin Acres neighborhood and Meadowvale Road is scheduled to be reduced to 45 mph, from 55 mph. Click to view larger
The speed limit on the segment of Highway 246 between the Janin Acres neighborhood and Meadowvale Road is scheduled to be reduced to 45 mph, from 55 mph. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Due to the residents’ complaints, Caltrans prepared an engineering and traffic survey to determine if the speed limit could be lowered below the 55 mph statutory level, Shivers added.

Caltrans must conduct such a survey to  justify a new speed limit. 

The new speed limit will take effect once the 45 mph signs have been installed, Shivers said.

When students are present, the speed limit still will be 25 mph near the schools.

A number of accidents, several fatal, on Highway 154 spurred Kerr and others to lobby for safety improvements, including getting a stop sign install at Roblar Avenue.

But a March tragedy helped widen the focus to include Highway 246 after Santa Ynez Valley Union High School freshman Carina Velazquez was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle in front of the campus.

The driver wasn’t charged after the investigation determined she was not at fault for accident.

Led by Kerr, residents also have lobbied for increased enforcement by CHP along the local highways, with another campaign planned this fall.

Kerr said she also hopes to hold a town hall meeting about local road safety issues with participation from local lawmakers and law enforcement members in addition to members of the public.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 