Fire Burns Cabin Where Accused Killer Dorner Believed Holed Up

Accused cop-killer Christopher Dorner was believed to have holed up in a cabin in Big Bear following a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon, and may have died in a subsequent fire.

By late afternoon, video from news helicopters showed the cabin ablaze, but it was unknown whether Dorner or anyone else was inside.

A body later was found in the rubble, but authorities had not confirmed it was Dorner.

The latest encounter with the fugitive Dorner began at about 12:20 p.m. with a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a Los Angeles Police Department Commander Andrew Smith.

The victims told authorities that the suspect resembled Dorner, who is suspected of killing an Orange County couple and a police officer last week and threatening other law-enforcement personnel.

Dorner is an ex-LAPD officer who claims he was wrongfully fired, and is seeking revenge.

The suspect believed to be Dorner eventually holed up in a cabin and engaged in a gunfight with deputies and officers.

Two Santa Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were wounded, and were airlifted to a hospital, Smith said. Later reports indicated one of the deputies had succumbed to his injuries.

