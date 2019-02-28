After Moderate Rainfall, Next Storm Expected to Bring Heavier Precipitation

The storm that moved through Santa Barbara County on Wednesday and Thursday dropped only moderate amounts of rainfall, but the next weather system — due in Friday night and Saturday — is expected to pack a bigger punch.

Rainfall totals for the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Thursday ranged from a tenth of an inch to nearly an inch, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The wettest spot was the KTYD radio tower off Gibraltar Road in the hills above Montecito, where a total of 0.84 inches was recorded.

Santa Barbara received 0.76 inches, while Goleta and Montecito both had 0.65 inches, and Carpinteria recorded 0.45 inches.

North County totals included 0.16 inches at Alisal Reservoir, 0.03 inches at Lake Cachuma, 0.14 inches in Los Olivos, 0.03 inches in Lompoc, and 0.09 inches in Santa Maria.

The next storm is expected to move through the region late Friday night into Saturday, with rainfall totals ranging from ¾ of an inch to 1½ inches, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Some south-facing foothill and mountain areas could see as much as 2 inches.

Rainfall rates are expected to peak at or below half an inch per hour, below the level that is likely to cause significant debris flows below recent fire burn areas.

The rain should diminish Saturday afternoon and evening, although scattered showers may persist into Sunday.

Another "very wet" storm is in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday, forecasters said.

Daytime highs are expected to be around 60 degrees, with overnight lows around 50.

» Click here for the latest forecast

» Click here for updated rainfall totals

» Click here for locations for free sandbags

» Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk Breaking News text alerts to your cell phone.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.