After Most Recent ‘Hot Day,’ Santa Maria-Bonita School District to Discuss Sweltering Classrooms

Sweltering conditions in classrooms will be the topic of a night of action at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) board of directors meeting Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015.

“It is simply too hot in too many classrooms for quality learning and teaching to occur,” said Jose Segura, president of the Santa Maria Elementary Educators Association (SMEEA). “Our classrooms are already overcrowded, adding hot days to non-air conditioned classrooms makes an already difficult situation, almost impossible.”

SMEEA members will be gathering at the meeting to speak to the board and ask for solutions.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District called a “heat day” Friday, Oct. 9, sending students home before the hottest part of the day due to the lack of air conditioning in some buildings.

SMEEA is unaware of any SMBSD policy or procedure for minimizing the effects on students and learning when the temperatures rise.

Teachers in Santa Maria Elementary classrooms have recorded temperatures in the 80s and 90s for months, and the recent heat wave has pushed teachers to act on behalf of their students.

“This is simply too much, and hot days are occurring too often” Segura said. “There may not be a simple fix, but there does needs to be a fix. We believe it is our school board’s responsibility to move the district toward finding and implementing a solution.”

The board meets at 6 p.m. at the Souza Center, 708 Miller Street, Santa Maria.

— Jose Segura is the president of the Santa Maria Elementary Educators Association.