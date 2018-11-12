After Multi-Day Closure, Highway 101 Reopens in Woolsey Fire Area

Highway 101 reopened late Sunday night between Agoura Hills and Calabasas in the Woolsey Fire area, according to Caltrans.

The freeway had been shut down in that area for days due to the impacts of the blaze, cutting off a main transportation artery between Northern and Southern California.

The CHP, Caltrans crews and fire officials worked to repair signs and guardrails damaged by the flames and clear debris from the roadway.

While the freeway has reopened, nearly all of the offramps will remain closed, according to the CHP.

Motorists also are reminded to be watchful for emergency vehicles on the roadways.

Pacific Coast Highway — Highway 1 — is expected to remain closed between Wood Road south of Oxnard and Sunset Boulevard in Santa Monica.

As of Friday morning, the Woolsey Fire had blackened 91,572 acres and was 20-percent contained.

The latest tally shows that at least 370 structures have been destroyed, and another 57,000 remain threatened by the flames.

More than 3,200 fire personnel are assigned to the blaze.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.