After Performing ‘Les Miserables,’ Youth Ensemble Cast to Sing With Katy Perry

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre (SBYET) will present a Broadway-style production of Les Miserables at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

The musical will be performed by about 30 children, ages 8-17, from the Adderley School of Performing Arts.

After the Saturday evening performance, the entire cast will join Katy Perry on stage at the Santa Barbara County Bowl singing “Firework” for the finale of her sold-out concert.

In the Sunday evening performance, Lauren Cantin, the 14-year-old girl rescued from the Montectio mudslides on live national TV, will perform the role of Fantine, singing “I Dreamed a Dream.”

The following Friday, Cantin will appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tickets for Les Miserables are on sale through the Lobero Theatre box office (lobero.org) at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, May 20.

The Les Miserables production is supported in part by the Montecito Recovery Project, which will provide 100 complimentary tickets to victims of the recent fire and mudslide disasters and to disadvantaged youth in the area.

The SBYET troupe presented Les Miserables at the Lobero Theatre in 2014. One of the performers in that show, Jack Grazer, went on to star in the recent Stephen King movie thriller It.

The Adderley School, with locations in Santa Barbara, Pacific Palisades and Austin, Texas, is known for grooming young actors, singers and dancers for stage, movie and television careers. The school’s founder, Janet Adderley, is a former Broadway performer Starlight Express and television actress.

— William Thomas for Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre.