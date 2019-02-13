Pixel Tracker

After Relatively Light Rains, Heavier Downpours Predicted for Thursday

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 13, 2019 | 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s storm packed less punch than advertised in Santa Barbara County, but Thursday morning is likely to bring some heavy downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

Alisal Reservoir was the county’s wettest spot Wednesday with 0.75 inches, according to 24-hour totals provided by the county Public Works Department at 9 p.m.

Most areas received between ¼ and ½ an inch of rain, although some recorded just a few hundredths of an inch.

Easterly winds kept much of the rain from developing over the Santa Barbara area, according to Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The next system was expected to begin moving through the region late Wednesday night, with the heaviest rainfall between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Stewart said.

Peak rainfall rates are predicted to be between ½ and ¾ of an inch per hour — under the level at which debris flows are likely below recent burn areas.

Rainfall totals should be between ¾ and 1½ inches along the coast, and up to 3 inches in the foothills and mountains, Stewart said.

Thursday morning’s rain should give way to showery conditions in the afternoon before another weaker system moves through Thursday night into Friday.

South Coast areas are expected to get about ¼ of an inch from that system, with up to ½ inch in areas north of Pt. Conception.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday in the county’s mountain areas, with southwest winds of 25-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the upper-50s, with overnight lows in the low-40s.

Sunny skies should return on Saturday, with mostly clear conditions through at least the middle of next week.

As of Wednesday night, Lake Cachuma was at 52 percent of capacity, but that was expected to increase over the next few days.

Highway 154 remained closed to through traffic near Lake Cachuma. The road is shut down at Live Oak Camp on the east and the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area on the west.

» Click here for the latest weather forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to check for highway conditions.

» Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts. 

» Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

