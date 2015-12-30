After Record Website Traffic Year, Noozhawk Recounts Top Stories of 2015

Advice

A shooting in Isla Vista, an oil spill, wildfires, murder-suicides and a high-profile DUI arrest are among the year's top-read stories

2015 brought Noozhawk its biggest year yet for reader traffic, and the top stories ranged from a fight that turned into a shooting in Isla Vista to an 11th-hour fire that nearly overtook everything.

The site’s 15 stories that brought in the most page views ranged from the macabre and the downright grisly to more benign stories that still represented significant community interest.

Whether reporting first-hand from the scene of an oil spill that made international news to the front steps of a faltering but beloved local restaurant, the Noozhawk team was there to cover it all in 2015.

With that, here are Noozhawk’s most-read stories of this year, as determined solely by our Google Analytics.

• • •

1. 3 People Reported Shot in Isla Vista (52,412 page views)

Noozhawk’s top story of the year occurred on May 11, when two people were arrested and two UC Santa Barbara students suffered gunshot wounds in Isla Vista in what was suspected to be a drug-related altercation.

The shooting broke out in a second-floor apartment in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road, on the eastern edge of Isla Vista near the UCSB campus.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that four people were injured in the call.

A fight broke out after Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez, 19, of Goleta and James Joshua Taylor, 22, of Lompoc went to the apartment of two male UCSB students, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk at the time.

Gutierrez was known to the students, and while inside the residence, a fight broke out and two of the residents sustained gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and one to the chest.

Both students were expected to recover.

Both Taylor and Gutierrez were also injured, and brought into custody at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Taylor faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, discharge of a firearm in the commission of a felony causing great bodily injury, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Gutierrez faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, participating in a criminal street gang, and discharge of a firearm in the commission of a felony causing great bodily injury, Hoover said.

The shooting occurred almost one year after the shooting in Isla Vista, when Elliott Rodger went on a shooting rampage through the community that left six dead, and dozens injured before he took his own life

That tragedy was surely fresh in the minds of readers as they looked to Noozhawk for answers about this year’s shooting.

[Click here to read entire story.]

• • •

2. Paula Lopez Arrested on DUI Charges (44,234)

Readers tuned in over Labor Day weekend to monitor the continuing saga of a local television anchorwoman who was arrested on charges of DUI and assaulting an officer.

Paula Lopez Ochoa, 50, of Santa Barbara was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 after a wrong-way driving incident on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lopez, who had worked for local station KEYT News for decades and was anchoring the news for sister station KCOY, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

He said Lopez also allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and a CHP officer, and was charged with those offenses.

The incident began at about 8 p.m. when the CHP received a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 west of Goleta. Gutierrez said a silver Toyota Prius was reported traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the area of El Capitán State Beach.

CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and eventually located the car in the parking lot of Sandpiper Golf Course, 7925 Hollister Ave., near the freeway’s entrance ramp at Cathedral Oaks Road and east of Bacara Resort & Spa, Gutierrez said.

He said county firefighters and American Medical Response personnel, who had been called to the area about 9 p.m. on a report of a possible vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision, were evaluating Lopez in the parking lot when officers arrived.

CHP officers determined that Lopez was the driver of the Toyota that had been traveling the wrong way on the freeway, and that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time, Gutierrez said.

Lopez was booked into the County Jail, with bail set at $5,000, and released the next day.

Mark Danielson, general manager of KEYT and KCOY, told Noozhawk at the time he could not comment on Lopez's arrest.

“We’re aware of the incident, but are not going to make any comment on this matter,” he said.

Lopez, a mother of three and the wife of retired Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa, has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with alcoholism, and said she was getting medical treatment after a public-intoxication arrest in July 2013 and a day-long disappearance earlier that year.

Lopez’s arraignment has been continued until Jan. 8, 2016

“There are additional reports being prepared, and there are discussions ongoing about a possible resolution,” Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch told Noozhawk.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

3. Solimar Beach Fire Closes Highway 101 (33,631)

The Solimar Fire that broke out Christmas night caused evacuations at Solimar Beach and Emma Wood State Beach and a 14-hour closure of Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura.

Crews on the ground and in the air battled a wind-driven vegetation fire that grew to 1,388 acres before it was contained.

Two injuries to firefighters were reported during the fire, which officials have said was caused by arcing power lines on private oil-company property owned by California Resources Corp.

Ventura County Battalion Chief Fred Burris described a chaotic scene when the first units arrived at the fire.

“We had fire immediately impinging on Highway 101,” he said.

“Vehicles caught in the fire were making U-turns and driving toward other motorists who were unaware of the problem. We requested immediate closure of the freeway. We had a lot of severe conditions, with the high winds that were aligned with the canyons.”

The closure of Highway 101 forced weekend holiday traffic to be rerouted to Highway 150 through Ojai and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

Roadways and rail lines were reopened Saturday afternoon and the fire was completely contained by Monday, a day earlier than expected.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

4. Gibraltar Peak Fire (31,218)

With a multi-year drought in effect, the threat of fire looms large over Santa Barbara County.

Readers woke up on Oct. 29 to that fear and kept a close eye on Noozhawk’s site throughout the day as firefighters worked to corral the Gibraltar Fire.

The brush fire was burning in the rugged terrain off East Camino Cielo near Montecito Peak.

The active part of the fire was burning approximately 3-5 miles from populated areas, according to fire commanders, and at one point had about 5,000 people under evacuation warning.

The blaze was reported at 5:16 a.m. about a half-mile off of East Camino Cielo, three miles east of Gibraltar Road and to the west of Montecito Peak.

Throughout the day, fire crews mounted an aggressive attack from the ground and from the air, and by mid-afternoon a line of reddish-orange fire-retardant had been placed completely around the fire.

The blaze burned about 20 acres before being fully contained several days later.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

5. Body of Cody West Found in Goleta (28,908)

A week-long search for a missing Goleta man ended in tragedy for one local family this year.

The body of Cody West, 22, was found in a cement culvert in Goleta on May 1, after authorities, family members and volunteers had spent the week combing the area for the young man.

West had last been seen early April 26 leaving a party on Avenida Gorrion in the Lake Los Carneros area of Goleta.

A volunteer who had joined the search found West's remains pinned underneath his vehicle, Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, told Noozhawk.

Emergency crews dispatched to the scene found West's silver Audi A4 Quatro sedan upright in the cement culvert north of Highway 101 and east of Los Carneros Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The body was pinned underneath the rear end of the car, which showed some signs of damage.

A message on the Bring Back Cody Facebook page set up by West’s family also confirmed the death:

“Sadly, despite all of our tireless efforts, our dearest Cody has passed away. Our hearts our broken and we will be grieving this terrible loss for the rest of our lives.”

A coroner’s report released several months later confirmed that West’s death had been an accident.

Blunt-force injuries were listed as the cause of death in the coroner’s report, which indicates West suffered multiple injuries, including “severe head trauma.”

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

6. Sojourner Café Owner Reaches Out to Community (16,819)

Sojourner Café Owner Donna Mudge issued a public plea in February for the long-time Santa Barbara restaurant, formerly located 134 E. Canon Perdido St.

Sales at the 37-year-old restaurant had plummeted, and Mudge reached out, seeking a business partner or investor who might be able to give the restaurant new life.

“It’s like throwing a party for 200 people every day, and you have to feed them,” Mudge said. “I want to save the Sojourner right now. I know the community would miss it.”

Mudge, 53, had commanded the floor as owner since 1999, when she took over the business from the original owner. She had worked her way up from line cook at the restaurant.

Readers weighed in with hundreds of suggestions, and revenue was noticeable in the six months after Mudge issued her plea.

She also partnered for a short time with Nimita Dhirajlal of her namesake Santa Barbara catering company, Nimita’s Cuisine.

It ultimately wasn’t enough to save the Sojourner, however.

“I would like to thank all those who have been a part of keeping the vision of the Sojourner going for all these years, including, but not limited to, customers, staff and friends,” Mudge wrote in an email to Noozhawk.

“It’s been a great run and there are many memories. May we all have such great adventures. We’ll see you in the next chapter.”

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

7. Oil Spill Reported on Coast Near Refugio Beach (16,241)

Investigation continues into the May 19 oil spill at Refugio State Beach, where up to 142,800 gallons of crude oil flowed onto the coastline from a nearby pipeline.

If readership from all of the Noozhawk stories reporting on the oil spill were combined, it would easily be the year’s top story. But on it's own, our first-day story came in at No. 7

Staff writer and photographer Lara Cooper’s shot of two men attempting to rescue a bird from the oiled shoreline was shared across the nation and featured on the front page of the Washington Post.

Campers at the state parks campground expressed dismay at the sight of oil covered beaches the day of the spill, and by nightfall, a whole host of governmental agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were on scene to answer the questions from a gathering crowd of local and national media.

The pipeline, operated by Houston-based Plains All-American, was found to have extensive corrosion and did not have an automatic shut-off valve, unlike other local pipelines, as the result of a previous lawsuit against the county.

The pipeline has been out of out of service since the incident, and the connecting Plains-operated line, which brings processed oil to refineries, has also been shut down since soon after the spill.

Local and state officials promised to look into whether criminal negligence was present on the part of Plains, but have not released their findings to the public as of yet.

In the meantime, the claims process is still ongoing as Plains works to pay those who claimed damages as a result of the spill.

Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors also took steps the month to support stronger oversight measure from the federal agency that monitors pipelines.

They voted to send a letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which sent a notice in October that proposed changes were underway to policies around hazardous liquid pipeline safety regulations.

The county’s planning and development and energy and minerals division staff have reviewed the changes, approving of most and suggesting that some don’t go far enough.

The letter’s comments “are intended to strengthen the proposed regulations and ensure greater environmental protection,” county staff wrote.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

8. Murder-Suicide in Los Olivos (15,514)

The small community of Los Olivos was shocked to learn about the murder-suicide of a husband and wife this fall.

On Oct. 8, the bodies of Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, of Los Olivos and Gregg Todd Hamilton, 50, of Santa Ynez, were found inside the residence in the 2200 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue.

At the time, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said that all indications pointed to a murder-suicide, which was later confirmed by a coroner’s report.

“Kimberly Hamilton suffered an apparent gunshot wound and Gregg Hamilton suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hoover said.

Sheriff's dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 8 a.m. from a man who said that a violent crime had occurred at his location, Hoover said, adding that his cell phone was tracked to the Alamo Pintado Avenue home.

Emergency personnel converged on the residence, and streets in the vicinity of Alamo Pintado Avenue and Jonata Street were blocked off.

When the Special Enforcement Team eventually gained entrance to the home, they discovered the bodies of the Hamiltons, Hoover said, adding that investigators believe the deaths stem from a domestic dispute.

A memorial was held for the Hamiltons, and survivors include their three children, Justin, Taylor and Dylan.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

9. Paraglider Plunges to Death in Mission Canyon (14,159)

The South Coast community reeled as they learned of the death of local veterinarian Ron Faoro after he perished from a paragliding accident on March 1.

Faoro, 60, was killed after falling from a paraglider into a rugged canyon in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A local veterinarian and owner of St. Francis Pet Clinic, Faoro was active in the local paragliding community.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of La Cumbre Peak off the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Faoro and his daughter were flying tandem, and the father was not adequately clipped in, became detached from the paraglider, and fell an estimated 3,000 feet into upper Rattlesnake Canyon.

His 16-year-old daughter, who was not an experienced pilot, stayed with the paraglider and crashed into a tree, suffering minor injuries.

Emergency crews located the daughter, who was still strapped into the paraglider and suspended on a rock face, Eliason said.

A native of Portland, Faoro attended the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine, according to his biography on the St. Francis Pet Clinic’s website.

He started working at the clinic not long after he graduated from veterinary school, and he lived with his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Sierra, in Santa Barbara.

According to friends, the family lost their home in the 2008 Tea Fire that swept through the foothills above Santa Barbara and Montecito.

The day after his death, staff at St. Francis Pet Clinic were reeling at the news of Faoro’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Dr. Ron Faoro,” the clinic said in a statement.

“He was an amazing veterinarian, clinic owner, mentor and friend. At this time the family and staff has requested privacy as they struggle to handle this sudden and unexpected loss.”

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

10. Murder-Suicide in Santa Ynez (13,062)

A second murder-suicide rocked the Santa Ynez Valley this year, just weeks after the first occurred in Los Olivos.

On Halloween day, an SUV crash in Santa Ynez led to the discovery of the driver dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the body of a woman inside a nearby home.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the California Highway Patrol after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1500 block of North Refugio Road, and discovered Maxwell Pappas, 21, of Santa Ynez in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm inside the vehicle, according sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Preliminary indications are that the decedent shot himself in the head, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a tree,” she said.

Detectives went to a nearby residence associated with the SUV, conducted a protective sweep of the property, and found Lori Wolf-Pappas, 57, inside, also dead from a gunshot wound to the head, Hoover said.

“At this point, the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” Hoover said. “Preliminary indications are that Maxwell Pappas was at his mother’s home in the 2000 block of Refugio Road and shot her to death.

“He then left the residence and was involved in a solo traffic collision in the 1500 block of Refugio Road following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Lori Wolf-Pappas was married to Steve Pappas, who unsuccessfully ran for county supervisor in 2008 and 2012. They reportedly were estranged at the time of her death.

Maxwell Pappas, who graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 2012, was one of their two sons.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

11. Search for Missing College Student from Nevada (10,369)

Law enforcement asked for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old female college student from Nevada who disappeared a week earlier while visiting the Santa Barbara area.

The woman later reported from college dorm room that she was ok, but not before a high-profile search occurred on the South Coast.

Dianne Thacher, who attends Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village near Lake Tahoe, had come to California to meet up with friends, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thacher was last seen Oct. 6 checking out of a motel on the 6000 block of Hollister Avenue, Hoover said.

“The same day, her vehicle, prior to her being reported missing, was found abandoned on the side of the road with a flat tire in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue,” Hoover said.

Thacher’s cell phone was traced to an area along the coast, 5-10 miles west from where her vehicle was found, Hoover said, and searches were conducted from the ground and from the air over the past two days.

Law enforcement described her disappearance as suspicious, and Thacher’s family had reported her missing to Washoe County, Nevada, authorities and to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thacher was found unharmed in her dorm room two days after her family had reported her missing.

"Thacher allegedly met a male acquaintance when her vehicle received a flat tire," Hoover said.

"Her cell phone battery died shortly afterwards. Thacher reportedly stayed with the male acquaintance for several days.

"When she left to return home, she saw the media coverage indicating that she was a missing person and contacted the Sheriff’s Office."

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

12. Santa Barbara Council Supports Current Vacation-Rental Ordinance (9,900)

One of the most widely-watched items to come before Santa Barbara’s City Council this year was whether to allow short-term vacation rentals within city limits.

On Aug. 11, residents packed the council chambers, with many pleading to the council to let the city’s already short supply of rental housing remain open for people who live in the area. Others took another view, stating that short term rentals are a boon to the city’s coffers and allow residents to pay their mortgages, some of whom would not be able to own otherwise.

Complicating the issue was the fact that the city collects taxes on the activity, even though renting a unit for fewer than 30 consecutive days is technically illegal.

The council unanimously approved a plan to enforce its ban on short-term vacation rentals in residential zones.

Those already paying fees won’t be actively enforced until the beginning of 2017 unless a complaint is filed against them.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

13. Body Found Hanging in Tree Near Highway 101 (9,483)

Emergency crews were called out on March 17 after a man's body was found hanging in a tree alongside Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

A Union Pacific train crew reported the discovery about 4:20 p.m., according to Santa Barbara Police Lt. Ed Olsen.

The body was about 14 feet up the tree between the freeway and the railroad tracks east of the Los Patos Way offramp, he said.

The victim appeared to be a homeless man, and was outfitted with spikes on his feet like a lineman or tree trimmer would use, Olsen said.

The body visible from the freeway, "if you knew where to look," a witness told Noozhawk, adding that the man was wearing tan clothing.

No foul play is suspected, Olsen said, adding that the death was "definitely a suicide."

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

14. Motorcyclist Nabbed After High-Speed Chase (9,356)

After leading authorities on a high-speed chase from one end of the county to the other, a motorcyclist was arrested at gunpoint by law enforcement.

Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on Aug. 23 in Santa Barbara after leading authorities on a chase from the Santa Maria-area.

The hour-long pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 130 mph during the more than 70-mile race down Highway 101, Noozhawk reported

According to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, when a Guadalupe police officer observed the motorcyclist driving recklessly near Brown Road.

She said the suspect refused to pull over, and led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through the streets of Orcutt before getting on southbound Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

A county helicopter was called in, and was able to track Sato as he sped south on the freeway, at times splitting lanes and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, Hoover said.

Sato exited the freeway at Turnpike Road east of Goleta, then headed east on Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road through Santa Barbara’s Westside.

He took Miramonte Drive up over TV Hill to the Mesa, then eventually reversed course and headed northbound on Carrillo Street into downtown Santa Barbara.

After speeding around city streets, Sato abandoned his bike on Highway 101 near the northbound Laguna Street exit and fled on foot, Hoover said.

Moments later, CHP officers arrested him at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Montecito Street.

Hoover said Sato was in custody Sunday night at County Jail, but by Monday he had been released on $75,000 bail.

She said Sato was charged with attempting to evade a peace officer and evading a peace officer/wrong way driver, both felonies.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license related to a drunken-driving charge in April.

Prosecutor Benjamin Lading said Sato’s case will be back in court for preliminary hearing setting on Jan. 21, 2016.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

• • •

15. Haggen Officially Closing Up Stores in Santa Barbara County (9,240)

Grocery chain Haggen announced earlier this year that it would be leaving Santa Barbara County for good after a tumultuous run.

The company announced on Sept. 24 that it would not only be leaving Santa Barbara County, but the entire Pacific Southwest market to focus around its 37 most profitable stores closer to its home base in the Pacific Northwest.

The company filed for bankruptcy protections earlier that month, and had overextended after growing its 18 regional store locations to 164 earlier this year.

After months of struggling to find foothold in new markets, Haggen announced it would be closing or selling some 26 stores — many of them acquired in a deal with Albertsons.

The company found itself in hot water with locals after laying off 14 developmentally disabled employees, and faces several lawsuits.

[Click here to read the entire story.]

