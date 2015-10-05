Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Pets

After Rescuing 28 Cats from Single Household, Humane Society Reminds Owners to Spay and Neuter Pets

By Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 5, 2015 | 10:59 a.m.

Santa Barbara Humane Society Director of Veterinary Services, Christina Paris-Sisk, DVM, holds two of the 28 cats rescued from a single-household in Santa Barbara.

The need for spay and neuter education recently unfolded here in Santa Barbara. A household with several indoor cats, all unspayed females, experienced a sudden population boom when one cat got out and came back pregnant.
 
Kitten season, the time of year when cats give birth, has been starting earlier and lasting longer than ever before, which hampers the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s effort to combat pet overpopulation.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society would like to remind the public of the importance of early spay and neuter surgery for household pets. 

The Santa Barbara Humane Society, in partnership with ResQ Cats, took in 28 cats from this single household to help spay and neuter them in the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s onsite clinic. 

Now recovered from surgery, these cats and kittens are available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, located at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

“One of the Santa Barbara Humane Society's primary goals is the reduction of the pet overpopulation crisis in our community,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “A very important aspect of our clinic is ensuring all adoption dogs and cats are spayed or neutered prior to going to their new homes.”

Cat populations can easily get out of hand. According to the ASPCA, cats can become pregnant as young as four months of age, can breed three times a year and have an average of four kittens per litter. That means, during her reproductive life, one cat could have more than 100 kittens. 

Cats can safely be spayed or neutered at two months of age and the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s spay and neuter clinic is low-cost and open to the public. 

Don’t “litter” in your neighborhood. Call 805.964.4777 to make an appointment to fix your pets today.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 
