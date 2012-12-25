After Short Reprieve, Rain and Chill to Return Christmas Night

Christmas Day looks to be the one bright spot this week as another wet cold front moves into Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday should be partly sunny but with temperatures rising only to the low 60s.

By late Tuesday, however, a new frontal system is expected to bring more rain to the region, with a quarter-inch to a half-inch possible. Forecasters say snow levels could drop to as low as 4,500 feet, enough to give the Santa Barbara County backcountry a dusting.

Breezy north winds are likely to rake the mountains overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, adding to the late December chill. Daytime temperatures the rest of the week should only reach around 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Maria Long, a spokeswoman for the warming centers that provide the homeless with overnight shelter from the inclement weather, said the centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The shelters are located at Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria; and the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

