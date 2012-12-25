Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After Short Reprieve, Rain and Chill to Return Christmas Night

New storm system expected to drop quarter-inch to half-inch of rain, beginning late Tuesday; homeless warming centers open

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 1:15 p.m. | December 25, 2012 | 3:45 a.m.

Christmas Day looks to be the one bright spot this week as another wet cold front moves into Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday should be partly sunny but with temperatures rising only to the low 60s.

By late Tuesday, however, a new frontal system is expected to bring more rain to the region, with a quarter-inch to a half-inch possible. Forecasters say snow levels could drop to as low as 4,500 feet, enough to give the Santa Barbara County backcountry a dusting.

Breezy north winds are likely to rake the mountains overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, adding to the late December chill. Daytime temperatures the rest of the week should only reach around 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Maria Long, a spokeswoman for the warming centers that provide the homeless with overnight shelter from the inclement weather, said the centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The shelters are located at Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria; and the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 