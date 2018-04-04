After Talking the Talk, Hundreds Set Out to Walk the Walk to End Breast Cancer

Annual Avon 39 walk fueled by powerful testimony of those who’ve crossed paths with the disease, and brings in over $4 million for the cause

Inspired by stories shared by speakers whose lives or loved ones have been affected by breast cancer, throngs of walkers set out from Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park early Saturday for Avon 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer.

“Cancer has touched all of our lives,” Matt Greenberg, a member of the Avon 39 youth crew, said at the opening ceremony.

“My mom got cancer and I realized for the first time how delicate life is. This weekend, my 39 is for all the moms out there battling this disease.”

Some speakers said they were walking for those less fortunate, who don’t have access or cannot afford screenings and health-care services. Others were walking as a show of political strength, declaring that fighting against breast cancer is a feminist act.

Saturday’s walk was supported by more than 41 state recipients, as well as volunteers, donors and local walkers. AVON 39 participants had to raise a minimum of $1,800 to participate in the walk.

“This is a challenge because I’ve been doing marathons since I turned 60,” said 83-year-old Deneen, one of the oldest participants. “I’m here for the support of battling and fighting cancer.”

There are 248 breast cancer survivors in Santa Barbara County.

Organizers announced Saturday that the Santa Barbara walk had raised $4.1 million and counting. The first grants will be reviewed Sunday afternoon.

AVON 39 participants started their 26.2-mile walk throughout Santa Barbara, assisted by an all-volunteer crew and with supporters cheering them on their way. Saturday night was spent at Bella Vista Ranch & Polo Club in Summerland. At 2 p.m. Sunday, a closing ceremony will fete participants at Carpinteria State Beach.

The AVON 39 event series was launched in 2003. Over the years, it has raised more than $620 million through the dedication of nearly 235,000 participating women and men from across the country, including hundreds of Avon associates and representatives.

Last year’s AVON 39 Santa Barbara walk had 1,900 participants, including 265 breast cancer survivors who raised more than $4.6 million to accelerate breast cancer research; improve access to screening, diagnosis and treatment; and educate people about the disease.

The funds raised are distributed through the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to organizations that help people get the breast cancer care they need, regardless of their ability to pay. This includes funding mobile mammography vans delivering services to high-risk populations, patient navigation programs, research initiatives and nutrition services.

During Sunday’s closing ceremony, checks will be presented to local organizations that are benefiting from the 39ers’ hard work.

“It’s rewarding for the 39ers to see that a majority of the money they have raised will stay in the Southern California community,” said Claire Wright, communications coordinator for the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

Southern California-area beneficiary organizations include UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Project Angel Food and City of Hope.

— Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .