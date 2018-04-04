Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After Talking the Talk, Hundreds Set Out to Walk the Walk to End Breast Cancer

Annual Avon 39 walk fueled by powerful testimony of those who’ve crossed paths with the disease, and brings in over $4 million for the cause

The Avon 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer set out from Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park early Saturday on the annual 26.2-mile walk to raise awareness and money for the disease.

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1581 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1582 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1583 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1584 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1585 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1586 > of 7

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1587 > of 7
 
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

Inspired by stories shared by speakers whose lives or loved ones have been affected by breast cancer, throngs of walkers set out from Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park early Saturday for Avon 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer.

“Cancer has touched all of our lives,” Matt Greenberg, a member of the Avon 39 youth crew, said at the opening ceremony.

“My mom got cancer and I realized for the first time how delicate life is. This weekend, my 39 is for all the moms out there battling this disease.”

Some speakers said they were walking for those less fortunate, who don’t have access or cannot afford screenings and health-care services. Others were walking as a show of political strength, declaring that fighting against breast cancer is a feminist act.

Saturday’s walk was supported by more than 41 state recipients, as well as volunteers, donors and local walkers. AVON 39 participants had to raise a minimum of $1,800 to participate in the walk.

“This is a challenge because I’ve been doing marathons since I turned 60,” said 83-year-old Deneen, one of the oldest participants. “I’m here for the support of battling and fighting cancer.”

There are 248 breast cancer survivors in Santa Barbara County.

Organizers announced Saturday that the Santa Barbara walk had raised $4.1 million and counting. The first grants will be reviewed Sunday afternoon.

AVON 39 participants started their 26.2-mile walk throughout Santa Barbara, assisted by an all-volunteer crew and with supporters cheering them on their way. Saturday night was spent at Bella Vista Ranch & Polo Club in Summerland. At 2 p.m. Sunday, a closing ceremony will fete participants at Carpinteria State Beach.

The AVON 39 event series was launched in 2003. Over the years, it has raised more than $620 million through the dedication of nearly 235,000 participating women and men from across the country, including hundreds of Avon associates and representatives.

Last year’s AVON 39 Santa Barbara walk had 1,900 participants, including 265 breast cancer survivors who raised more than $4.6 million to accelerate breast cancer research; improve access to screening, diagnosis and treatment; and educate people about the disease.

The funds raised are distributed through the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to organizations that help people get the breast cancer care they need, regardless of their ability to pay. This includes funding mobile mammography vans delivering services to high-risk populations, patient navigation programs, research initiatives and nutrition services.

During Sunday’s closing ceremony, checks will be presented to local organizations that are benefiting from the 39ers’ hard work.

“It’s rewarding for the 39ers to see that a majority of the money they have raised will stay in the Southern California community,” said Claire Wright, communications coordinator for the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

Southern California-area beneficiary organizations include UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Project Angel Food and City of Hope.

Click here for more information about Avon 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer.

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 