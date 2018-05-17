After TAVR Procedure, ‘Everything Works Better’

Lucy Stephenson always stayed active — walking, biking, yoga, visits to the gym. But over the course of two years, her energy level diminished, until one day in her kitchen she was struck by a strange feeling in her chest and had to sit down or risk collapsing.

With that scare, she learned her heart needed a new aortic valve, a procedure historically done through open heart surgery.

So she was relieved that she could instead choose a new alternative — the minimally invasive procedure called TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement).

“Last May, I got a new heart valve,” Stephenson recalled. “It was basically a painless procedure and I didn’t have any pain afterward.

“I was only in the hospital a few nights just to be monitored.”

Through it all, she had full confidence in her cardiologist, Dr. Joseph Aragon, the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital catheter lab and the rest of her care team.

“I knew this procedure was going to give me back my life, and it did,” she said.

Now, as she turns 77, Stephenson can walk Rincon Point, bike big hills, play with her family’s new Labrador retriever, Lily, and push herself more than ever.

“Once your heart works, everything works better,” she said.