‘After the Spill’ Speaker Series to Address Oil Issues in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are co-hosting a six-part speaker series that will address how Santa Barbara is moving forward after the Plains All American oil spill.

“The terrible oil spill that blackened our shores last May provided a harsh reminder that oil exploration, production and transport along our coast can have significant impacts on the environment, the economy and our community,” says Kira Redmond, executive director of Channelkeeper. “While federal, state and local agencies, nonprofit organizations and scientists are working to ensure we are better prepared for future spills, it is important for our community to be informed, engaged and empowered to participate in this process.”

The two groups have organized the After the Spill speaker series to educate and engage the public on issues related to the spill and, more broadly, oil development in the Central Coast region.

On several Wednesday nights throughout February and March 2016, experts will present on a range of topics including oil spill preparedness, volunteer opportunities during and after a spill, the monitoring of impacts from the recent spill, natural and anthropogenic seeps and the movement beyond fossil fuels.

The sessions will be moderated by Karl Hutterer, emeritus director at the Museum of Natural History, and will also include a question and answer period.

"We are pleased to partner with Channelkeeper as a co-convener of this important series,” shared Luke Swetland, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. “The Museum is committed to furthering an ongoing dialog on human impacts to the health of our region."

The free sessions will take place at Farrand Hall in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History from 6-8 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.

» Feb. 10 - Oil Spill Preparedness: Santa Barbara’s Oil Spill Response Plan and New Legislation to Improve Spill Prevention and Response

» Feb. 17 - Research and Monitoring Impacts from the Refugio Oil Spill

» March 2 - Do Your Part: Volunteering During an Oil Spill

» March 16 - The Truth about Seeps: Natural and Anthropogenic Sources of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel

» March 30 - Moving Beyond Oil: Sustainable Energy and Transportation in Santa Barbara County

More information about the series and the speakers to be featured at each session is available at www.sbck.org/AfterTheSpill.

— Kira Redmond is the executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.