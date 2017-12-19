Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

After Renovations, Valentine Court Welcomes Residents Home for Holidays

Affordable apartment complex is designed for seniors and people with disabilities

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable housing complex Valentine Court in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable housing complex Valentine Court in Santa Maria. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | December 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has been hard at work this summer renovating Valentine Court Apartments in Santa Maria, and now residents are coming home in time for the holiday season.

The 35-unit affordable apartment complex on East Newlove Drive has undergone numerous upgrades, including energy-efficiency improvements, new paint, appliance installation, and an expansion of the community building.

Valentine Court provides seniors and those living with disabilities well-equipped housing to ensure residents can continue to live independently.

The complex also features a common building that houses the resident manager's office, laundry facility, TV lounge, public restrooms, recreational/meeting room, and kitchen area.

Additionally, Valentine Court provides a sense of community through on-site resident activities and support programs.

“We’ve really been looking forward to unveiling the improved and renovated Valentine Court complex to our residents and neighbors,” said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO. “I’m confident the seniors who call Valentine Court home will be very pleased by the new look and feel.

"The upgrades not only improve the property aesthetically and functionally, but will also provide residents more opportunities to socialize and build stronger bonds within their community,” Fowler said.

Originally constructed in 1990, Valentine Court was funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the city of Santa Maria and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 202 Program.

For more information about Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
