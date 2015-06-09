Afternoon Art Time Returns to Santa Maria Public Library

Be at the Santa Maria Public Library on Thursday, June 18 at 4 p.m. in the Altrusa Theater as the Town Center Gallery artists return to instruct students in creating a garden scene painting by mixing primary colors with tempera paint.

Parents are welcome to assist their children with their art project.

Only children need a free ticket to attend. Free tickets will be available beginning Thursday, June 11 in Youth Services, or may be reserved by phone to be picked up later that day. Due to the popularity of this program, attendance is limited to children ages 6 through 11 with parents/guardians picking up tickets for their children only.

Funding for this program is provided by the Altrusa International Foundation, Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Arts Council.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services at the library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.