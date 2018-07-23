Ageless Fitness Raising Funds to Support Caring Companions of Santa Barbara

Ageless Fitness is fundraising for Caring Companions of Santa Barbara. During July and August, all one-on-one and group sessions will be free with a minimum $30 donation to the nonprofit Caring Companions of Santa Barbara.

Julie Pollard, program director and certified exercise physiologist, provides geriatric fitness programs that are designed around the clients’ individual needs and goals. They offer individual or group sessions geared toward getting in shape, building strength and balance, weight loss, lowering blood pressure, and reducing anxiety and depression.

Ageless Fitness is a program created for seniors but open to everyone.

“We want to give back to the community as much as possible," the operations manager at Ageless Fitness said. "By offering clients an incentive to come in and exercise for a good cause and cover the cost of their sessions 100 percent so they can donate to this wonderful nonprofit is the least we can do."

Ageless Fitness is located at 5266 Hollister Ave., Suite 200. Click here for more information, or call 805.845.7277.

— Julie Pollard represents Ageless Fitness.