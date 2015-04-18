Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:55 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Aggressive Dog Shot and Killed by Sheriff’s Deputy During Arrest in Montecito

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:15 p.m. | April 18, 2015 | 5:28 p.m.

An aggressive dog was shot and killed Saturday as Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to arrest a woman in Montecito, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Coyote Road west of Westmont College on a report of a neighborhood disturbance, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said deputies determined that one of the people involved in the disturbance, Serena Elaine Schoepp, 46, was wanted on four misdemeanor warrants related to alcohol charges.

When deputies tried to talk to Schoepp, she ran to a nearby mini-van, Hoover said.

“As the deputies approached, she opened the sliding rear door and called her dog out in what appeared to be an attempt to have the dog intercept the deputies,” she said.

“The approximately 65-pound mixed-breed dog failed to react to the deputies, and Ms. Schoepp continued to attempt to evade deputies by going around the van and heading toward a nearby residence.”

She said a deputy attempted to stop Schoepp, who had ignored multiple orders to halt, by grabbing her arm.

“​Schoepp immediately reacted violently, and began fighting with the deputy,” Hoover said. “At the same time, the now-loose dog became agitated and began attacking the deputy.”

A second deputy placed himself between the dog and the altercation, she said, adding that the dog lunged twice at the deputy, who was able to kick it back.

“However, it became more aggressive, and continued attacking the deputy, forcing him to use his service pistol to shoot the dog and stop the attack,” Hoover said.

The dog died immediately, and was later turned over to county Animal Services.

Schoepp was arrested for four misdemeanor warrants and an additional charge of interfering with a peace officer in the performance of duty, Hoover said.

She said a second person, who was not involved in the altercation, was also arrested for three outstanding warrants. His name was not released.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened by this incident, and concerned that an owner would negligently put their pet in such a situation,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 