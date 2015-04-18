Aggressive Dog Shot and Killed by Sheriff’s Deputy During Arrest in Montecito

An aggressive dog was shot and killed Saturday as Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to arrest a woman in Montecito, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Coyote Road west of Westmont College on a report of a neighborhood disturbance, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said deputies determined that one of the people involved in the disturbance, Serena Elaine Schoepp, 46, was wanted on four misdemeanor warrants related to alcohol charges.

When deputies tried to talk to Schoepp, she ran to a nearby mini-van, Hoover said.

“As the deputies approached, she opened the sliding rear door and called her dog out in what appeared to be an attempt to have the dog intercept the deputies,” she said.

“The approximately 65-pound mixed-breed dog failed to react to the deputies, and Ms. Schoepp continued to attempt to evade deputies by going around the van and heading toward a nearby residence.”

She said a deputy attempted to stop Schoepp, who had ignored multiple orders to halt, by grabbing her arm.

“​Schoepp immediately reacted violently, and began fighting with the deputy,” Hoover said. “At the same time, the now-loose dog became agitated and began attacking the deputy.”

A second deputy placed himself between the dog and the altercation, she said, adding that the dog lunged twice at the deputy, who was able to kick it back.

“However, it became more aggressive, and continued attacking the deputy, forcing him to use his service pistol to shoot the dog and stop the attack,” Hoover said.

The dog died immediately, and was later turned over to county Animal Services.

Schoepp was arrested for four misdemeanor warrants and an additional charge of interfering with a peace officer in the performance of duty, Hoover said.

She said a second person, who was not involved in the altercation, was also arrested for three outstanding warrants. His name was not released.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened by this incident, and concerned that an owner would negligently put their pet in such a situation,” Hoover said.

