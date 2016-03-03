Agoura Quiets Dos Pueblos Offense, 4-1

Baseball

Agoura held Dos Pueblos' offense in check and took a 4-1 Easton Tournament baseball win on Thursday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Dos Pueblos starter, sophomore Dylan Kelley, pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs. Junior Kevin Barker gave up one earned run in three innings of relief.

Gio Macias extended his hitting streak to three games going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Travis Craven went 1-2, walked twice and drove in DP's only run. Josh Feldhaus went 1-3 with a double.

DP threatened in the seventh inning, getting runners on third and second. But Agoura got out of the jam to end the game.

DP (1-2) plays at Saugus on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.