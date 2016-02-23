Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:58 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Agreement Could Lead To Reduced Charge For Ex-Prosecutor Paul Greco

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | February 23, 2016

A former supervising prosecutor with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office could see a misdemeanor charge reduced to an infraction under an agreement revealed Tuesday in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Paul Greco, a former chief deputy in the District Attorney’s North County office in Santa Maria. initially was charged with a misdemeanor count of taking an unloaded firearm into a public building. 

In Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor’s courtroom Tuesday, Greco’s attorney, Michael Scott, and a deputy attorney general agreed to continue the further arraignment for one year — to Feb. 21, 2017. 

On that day, if Greco does not face other criminal trouble, the misdemeanor would reduced to a lesser charge, an infraction for disturbing the peace, Scott said.

Since the District Attorney’s Office had a conflict, the California Attorney General’s Office handled the prosecution and was represented by Deputy Attorney General Nathan Guttman.

The state filed the misdemeanor count against Greco on Jan. 19, alleging he took the firearm into a public building sometime between April 1, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2015. 

Greco contends he took the unloaded weapon registered to him into the District Attorney’s Office through a non-public entrance to educate younger prosecutors about firearms. The weapon also had a trigger lock.

At the time, he was a supervisor for prosecutors in the North County.

Greco was placed on leave in December and later terminated from his job with the District Attorney’s Office for a matter unrelated to the weapon charge.

He had worked as a prosecutor in Santa Barbara County since 2010.

He now has launched a law office to work as a criminal defense attorney on the Central Coast.

