Agreement Saves KEYT, KKFX Stations For Dish Customers

Successful negotiations that ended with a new pact means Dish customers can still watch KEYT-TV and KKFX-TV.

Mark Danielson, the stations’ general manager, confirmed the deal in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying “Dish customers, I am pleased to announce a new long-term agreement has been reached with DISH Network and KEYT/KKFX!”

The 4 p.m. Thursday deadline passed with both stations remaining available to Dish customers, providing a sign that negotiations with the local ABC and Fox affiliates were continuing favorably.

References to the dispute also were removed from the stations’ social-media sites.

The dispute involved Dish and News-Press & Gazette Company, which owns Santa Barbara-based KEYT-TV along with KKFX-TV plus 14 other stations elsewhere in California and other states.

The media firm announced the deal on its “save my local station” webpage.

Federal law since 1992 has required cable and satellite providers to obtain permission to redistribute broadcast programming and prohibits carrying replacement networks from outside the local market.

This “retransmission consent” requirement was put in place by Congress to protect local broadcasters.

When deals aren’t reached, stations can be removed from satellite and cable television lineups as has happened several times locally.

However, since a new agreement is in place, Dish customers will be able to watch the 88th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

