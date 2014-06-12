Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

American Heart Association Honors Chumash Foundation with Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | June 12, 2014 | 11:03 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is the recipient of this year’s (mid-sized to small market) Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award, one of the top honors given by the American Heart Association’s Western states affiliate to companies that support the nonprofit organization.

The affiliate serves the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award recognizes a corporation that has demonstrated exemplary and passionate commitment to the fight against heart disease and stroke. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation accepted the award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday.

The foundation was honored for its exceptional support of the AHA’s mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. The tribe has collaborated with the AHA in various capacities for over eight years.

Since 2006, the foundation has contributed nearly $250,000 in sponsorship and employee fundraising contributions in support of the fight against heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 4 killers in the United States.

The foundation was recognized for its giving contributions. It supports the Santa Barbara Heart Ball, and its contributions have continued to steadily increase. Also, employees have conducted volunteer outreach at the local level by teaming with AHA Multicultural Health staff to help with childhood obesity prevention efforts. Specifically, each year they provided more than 250 families resources such as a “Heart Health at Home” kit, which focuses on nutrition, exercise and a heart healthy lifestyle. fhe Foundation also promotes National Wear Red Day to employees and guests alike.

“We are very fortunate to have Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation as an ally in the fight against heart disease and stroke in the Santa Barbara area,” said Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association Central Coast Division. “The leadership of the tribe’s esteemed Business Committee and the employees of Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation are deeply committed to our mission and we value their support.”

“I am pleased our organization supports the important work of the American Heart Association,” said Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation Administrator Veronica Sandoval. “The work that the AHA does will impact our communities, especially at-risk children, both today and in the future.”

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of death in America, claiming more than 831,000 lives every year. The American Heart Association’s 2020 goal is to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases by 20 percent.

Click here for information about the American Heart Association.

— Belinda Gordillo is the marketing director for the American Heart Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 