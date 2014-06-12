American Heart Association Honors Chumash Foundation with Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is the recipient of this year’s (mid-sized to small market) Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award, one of the top honors given by the American Heart Association’s Western states affiliate to companies that support the nonprofit organization.

The affiliate serves the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The Excellence in Corporate Partnership Award recognizes a corporation that has demonstrated exemplary and passionate commitment to the fight against heart disease and stroke. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation accepted the award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday.

The foundation was honored for its exceptional support of the AHA’s mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. The tribe has collaborated with the AHA in various capacities for over eight years.

Since 2006, the foundation has contributed nearly $250,000 in sponsorship and employee fundraising contributions in support of the fight against heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 4 killers in the United States.

The foundation was recognized for its giving contributions. It supports the Santa Barbara Heart Ball, and its contributions have continued to steadily increase. Also, employees have conducted volunteer outreach at the local level by teaming with AHA Multicultural Health staff to help with childhood obesity prevention efforts. Specifically, each year they provided more than 250 families resources such as a “Heart Health at Home” kit, which focuses on nutrition, exercise and a heart healthy lifestyle. fhe Foundation also promotes National Wear Red Day to employees and guests alike.

“We are very fortunate to have Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation as an ally in the fight against heart disease and stroke in the Santa Barbara area,” said Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association Central Coast Division. “The leadership of the tribe’s esteemed Business Committee and the employees of Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation are deeply committed to our mission and we value their support.”

“I am pleased our organization supports the important work of the American Heart Association,” said Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation Administrator Veronica Sandoval. “The work that the AHA does will impact our communities, especially at-risk children, both today and in the future.”

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of death in America, claiming more than 831,000 lives every year. The American Heart Association’s 2020 goal is to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases by 20 percent.

Click here for information about the American Heart Association.

— Belinda Gordillo is the marketing director for the American Heart Association.