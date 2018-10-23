Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

AHA! Rock the Walk Fundraiser Set Nov. 4

By Brenden Dougherty for AHA! | October 23, 2018 | 11:59 a.m.

AHA! will host its 7th annual fall fundraiser Rock the Walk (formerly Hike for AHA!), 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.

Participants will follow a route along the Santa Barbara waterfront, ending in the Funk Zone at Loquita's parking lot and patio for a celebration of community.

AHA! is a Santa Barbara-based organization dedicated to the development of socially and emotionally intelligent adolescents through direct service to some 3,000 teens and families through in-school, after-school, and summer programs each year.

AHA! Inspires communities to feel safe, seen, celebrated, and emotionally connected, and is dedicated to empowering youth to become compassionate, empathetic, creative leaders.

With the backing of community sponsorships and the public’s support, AHA! is working to gather individuals of all ages to walk, run, bike or just celebrate at the event.

Participants are asked to raise or donate a minimum of $250 to be eligible to join the walk. Those interested are urged to join teams and walk with friends, family members and colleagues.

A minimum $15 donation is requested of youth ages 5-16, children under age 5 can participate free of charge. Check in for walk at Stella Mare Restaurant by Bird Refuge.

The post walk event will include live music, Helena Avenue Bakery fare, local vendors, Babcock wine tasting, Rincon Brewery, a children's zone, and a raffle.

Advance registration required at www.aharockthewalk.org.

For sponsorship information, contact Molly Green, development director at [email protected]

— Brenden Dougherty for AHA!.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 