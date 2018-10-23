AHA! Rock the Walk Fundraiser Set Nov. 4

AHA! will host its 7th annual fall fundraiser Rock the Walk (formerly Hike for AHA!), 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.

Participants will follow a route along the Santa Barbara waterfront, ending in the Funk Zone at Loquita's parking lot and patio for a celebration of community.

AHA! is a Santa Barbara-based organization dedicated to the development of socially and emotionally intelligent adolescents through direct service to some 3,000 teens and families through in-school, after-school, and summer programs each year.

AHA! Inspires communities to feel safe, seen, celebrated, and emotionally connected, and is dedicated to empowering youth to become compassionate, empathetic, creative leaders.

With the backing of community sponsorships and the public’s support, AHA! is working to gather individuals of all ages to walk, run, bike or just celebrate at the event.

Participants are asked to raise or donate a minimum of $250 to be eligible to join the walk. Those interested are urged to join teams and walk with friends, family members and colleagues.

A minimum $15 donation is requested of youth ages 5-16, children under age 5 can participate free of charge. Check in for walk at Stella Mare Restaurant by Bird Refuge.

The post walk event will include live music, Helena Avenue Bakery fare, local vendors, Babcock wine tasting, Rincon Brewery, a children's zone, and a raffle.

Advance registration required at www.aharockthewalk.org.

For sponsorship information, contact Molly Green, development director at [email protected]

— Brenden Dougherty for AHA!.