AHA! Welcomes MaryAnne Contreras, Marla McNally Phillips to Board of Directors

AHA! is thrilled to welcome MaryAnne Contreras and Marla McNally Phillips to its board of directors.

Contreras is the owner of the event planning company Swank Santa Barbara. She has been involved with AHA! as a Development Committee member and has been instrumental in the success of AHA!’s two yearly fundraisers, Hike for AHA! and AHA!’s Sing It Out.

MaryAnne brings passion, style, humor and integrity to all her endeavors. She was formerly the president of the Montecito Educational Foundation and has volunteered with many local non-profits including Storyteller Children's Center and The Breast Cancer Resource Center.

McNally Phillips is co-CEO of Emerald Forest Entertainment, a worldwide music publishing company. She is also a theatrical producer whose most recent production, Under My Skin, had a successful run on Broadway and in Pasadena.

McNally Phillips was vice president of The Granada Theatre’s board of directors for many years and sat on the board of Education First. She has also been a member of the Dream Foundation’s Dream Circle and an active supporter of the Neil Bogart/TJ Martell Foundation, Girls Rock and the Women's Fund.

McNally Phillips is passionate about the arts, kids, education, the ocean and having fun.

— Molly Green is the development director at AHA!