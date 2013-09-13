Ahoy, Mateys! Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with Local Libraries

Next Thursday, Sept. 19, library patrons at all libraries of the Santa Barbara Public Library System are invited to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day, by, well ... talking like pirates. Arrrr!

Goleta Library pirates, arrr that is, staff, will be helping visitors make piratical crafts, giving out pirate names, and handing out dastardly tattoos and other pirate booty.

The Eastside Library will have coloring pages and stickers for all young pirates. Hoist the colors!

The Montecito Library will be having pirate paper crafts and teaching pirate language. Shiver me timbers!

The Solvang Library's dastardly viking crew will be manning a pirate costume craft station at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as rewarding fellow pirates with treasure, and making those book lubbers walk the plank. (Everyone knows some of the first pirates were Danes!)

Carpinteria Library staff will be swashbuckling as well. Come in to get yer pirate name, maybe an eye patch or tattoo and see what be happenin’.

The Central Library will have activities for lads and lasses to embellish their pirate look. Look smartly and don’t miss out, Maties!

Of course, there will be a vast number of books available on those fascinating folks, pirates. Come aboard the library and give an arrr if you dare, me hearties. We encourage all pirates, young and old, to wear pirate attire. Hooks will need to be checked at the door. Yo-ho-ho!

Click here to find out about library hours, locations, programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.