Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Ahoy, Mateys! Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with Local Libraries

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | September 13, 2013 | 9:55 a.m.

Next Thursday, Sept. 19, library patrons at all libraries of the Santa Barbara Public Library System are invited to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day, by, well ... talking like pirates. Arrrr!

Goleta Library pirates, arrr that is, staff, will be helping visitors make piratical crafts, giving out pirate names, and handing out dastardly tattoos and other pirate booty.

The Eastside Library will have coloring pages and stickers for all young pirates. Hoist the colors!

The Montecito Library will be having pirate paper crafts and teaching pirate language. Shiver me timbers!

The Solvang Library's dastardly viking crew will be manning a pirate costume craft station at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as rewarding fellow pirates with treasure, and making those book lubbers walk the plank. (Everyone knows some of the first pirates were Danes!)

Carpinteria Library staff will be swashbuckling as well. Come in to get yer pirate name, maybe an eye patch or tattoo and see what be happenin’.

The Central Library will have activities for lads and lasses to embellish their pirate look. Look smartly and don’t miss out, Maties!

Of course, there will be a vast number of books available on those fascinating folks, pirates. Come aboard the library and give an arrr if you dare, me hearties. We encourage all pirates, young and old, to wear pirate attire. Hooks will need to be checked at the door. Yo-ho-ho!

Click here to find out about library hours, locations, programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 