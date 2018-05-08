Ahoy, Shoppers, Nautical Swap Meet Sailing Into Santa Barbara Harbor

The 9th Annual Harbor Nautical Swap Meet is expected to attract hundreds of treasure hunters to the Main Harbor Parking Lot 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 12. Admission is free.

Dozens of vendors will display and sell boat rigging, surfboards, fishing gear, inflatable boats, pumps, winches, boat motors, and other marine/nautical items. Visitors can look for new gear while enjoying free coffee, fruit and other refreshments, thanks to the Harbor Merchants Association.

Those who have nautical gear, art, or other related items can sign up as a vendor for $10 per spot. All funds donated go to the Harbor Merchants Association. Contact Harbor Operations, 564-5531 or visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SwapMeet.

Vendor applications are available online or at the harbormaster’s office.



— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.