Entries Sought for Architectural Design Awards

American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara Chapter, has announced its 2017 Design Awards program, celebrating the best architectural design work of its membership and region, is calling for entries. Deadline for entries is June 16.

The Design Awards program recognizes the most distinguished architectural designs of its membership. Designs of the AIA Santa Barbara membership reflect the values and aspirations of the region’s design community while focusing on larger, even global issues.

Submissions should reflect a strong sense of place, history or purpose. The AIA values artfully resolved design, but also celebrates the fact that architecture is much more than just beautiful buildings.

A select jury of architects, including Marlon Blackwell, FAIA, John Burgee, FAIA, and Thomas Fowler, AIA, will bestow awards of honor, merit and honorable mention to the most exceptional projects in this year’s diverse categories which include:

» Commercial, Mixed Use and Multi-family

» Residential

» Interior Architecture + Design

» Historic Preservation/Renovation

» Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage

» Small Projects

» Un-built

The Design Award Guidelines (entry form, schedule, eligibility, judging criteria, categories and photography release form) are currently available on the website http://www.aiasb.com/awards2017.cfm.

Eligibility requirements for submitting designs:

» Licensed architects or firms in good standing of AIA Santa Barbara may submit projects within Santa Barbara county or anywhere in the world.

» Licensed architects or firms in good standing of other AIA chapters, or as licensed architects and firms that are not AIA members may submit projects only within Santa Barbara County.

» Projects previously awarded by the Santa Barbara AIA design awards program are ineligible.

Jurors will review submissions in October and recipients will be announced at the Design Awards Gala on Dec. 7.



— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.