AIA Santa Barbara Announces 2015 Design Award Recipients

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted their Design Awards Gala Dec. 3, 2015, at the Montecito Country Club, which honored the achievements of local architects and architecture.

The event provided a showcase of local members' contributions to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of the community.

From almost 100 entries, a jury of renowned architects selected the best of architectural design in the community. Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.

This year's AIA SB Design Awards jury included Joan Soranno, FAIA; Heidi Gibson, AIA LEED NC; and Thomas Jones, AIA.

The followings firms were honored for their distinction in the Santa Barbara community within their respective categories.

Small Projects

Honor: MW:OU - AB Design Studio

Merit: Poolhouse - Archipelago Workshop

Honorable Mention: Lucky Penny - AB Design Studio

Interior Architecture and Design

Honor: Murad Skin Care - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

Merit: Louis Vuitton Ala Moana Center - Winick Architects

Non-Residential

Honor: Funk Zone - AB Design Studio

Merit: Public Market - Andrulaitis

Residential

Honor: Newport Beach - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

Merit: Coastal Residence - Neumann Mendro Andrulaitis

Honorable Mention: Isla Vista Student Housing - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

An exhibition following the Design Awards Gala is to be displayed at the Channing Peake Gallery from Feb. 1, 2016, through April 4, 2016.

The show will display over 90 entries that reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our community.

Entries will demonstrate their architect's inspiration, examples of creative problem solving, environmental sensitivity and ability to transform the surrounding community.

— Tara Rizzi is the executive director of theAmerican Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.