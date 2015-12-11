Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

AIA Santa Barbara Announces 2015 Design Award Recipients

Members of AIA Santa Barbara convened for an awards gala Dec. 3, 2015. Click to view larger
Members of AIA Santa Barbara convened for an awards gala Dec. 3, 2015. (AIA Santa Barbara photo)
By Tara Rizzi for the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara | December 11, 2015 | 11:50 a.m.

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted their Design Awards Gala Dec. 3, 2015, at the Montecito Country Club, which honored the achievements of local architects and architecture.

The event provided a showcase of local members' contributions to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of the community.

From almost 100 entries, a jury of renowned architects selected the best of architectural design in the community. Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.

This year's AIA SB Design Awards jury included Joan Soranno, FAIA; Heidi Gibson, AIA LEED NC; and Thomas Jones, AIA.

The followings firms were honored for their distinction in the Santa Barbara community within their respective categories.

Small Projects 

Honor: MW:OU - AB Design Studio

Merit: Poolhouse - Archipelago Workshop

Honorable Mention: Lucky Penny - AB Design Studio

Interior Architecture and Design

Honor: Murad Skin Care - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

Merit: Louis Vuitton Ala Moana Center - Winick Architects

Non-Residential

Honor: Funk Zone - AB Design Studio

Merit: Public Market - Andrulaitis

Residential

Honor: Newport Beach - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

Merit: Coastal Residence - Neumann Mendro Andrulaitis

Honorable Mention: Isla Vista Student Housing - Shubin + Donaldson Architects

An exhibition following the Design Awards Gala is to be displayed at the Channing Peake Gallery from Feb. 1, 2016, through April 4, 2016.

The show will display over 90 entries that reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our community.

Entries will demonstrate their architect's inspiration, examples of creative problem solving, environmental sensitivity and ability to transform the surrounding community. 

Tara Rizzi is the executive director of theAmerican Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 