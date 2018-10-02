AIA Santa Barbara ArchitecTours: Rediscovering Downtown

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara’s 10th anniversary ArchitecTours event will be 10 am.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, with a tour party to follow, 4-6 p.m.

The walking tour celebrates the fabric of Santa Barbara’s downtown, including historic properties, hidden gems and recent additions. Participants can rediscover the heart of the city and imagine living, working, dining, shopping and playing there.

With myriad conversations recently about the changing face of downtown Santa Barbara and how best to support its vitality, while making it more vibrant, livable and welcoming, the tour is designed to expand these discussions by exploring downtown housing, business and entertainment through its architecture.

Some tour sites will have interactive stations for discovering the concepts that came from last year’s AIASB Make State Street Work collaborative charrette. During the tour, participants can contribute their thoughts, experiences and discussions.

Tickets for AIA members and seniors are $70; general tickets, $80; students, $25.

For more about the tour, visit aiasb.com or call 805-966-4198.

— Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.



