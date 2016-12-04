Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Hosting Gala to Celebrate Design Awards

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | December 4, 2016 | 6:39 p.m.

A cause to celebrate must not be missed! Given the holiday season, there is so much to be thankful for and to celebrate. The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara is set to do just that at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Architecture shapes almost every aspect of our lives, and to gather once a year to celebrate the best examples of our profession is an important community event. Our members, affiliates and community partners will be gathering to take part in what is going to be the party of the year and talk of the town,” said Tara Rizzi, AIASB executive director.

The 2017 AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards include many projects across multiple categories. Attendance is limited; if you are interested, please contact AIA Santa Barbara at 805.966.4198.

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities. Through nearly 300 state and local chapters, the AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public well-being. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards. The AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation and world. Click here for more information.

The event is sponsored by Allen Construction, American Riviera Bank, Brighten Solar Co, Montecito Bank & Trust, Kitchell, Procore, R&R Trust, CJM::LA and Winebrenner Still Motion Productions.

— Tara Rizzi is executive director of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.

 
