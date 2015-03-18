AIA Santa Barbara Issues Call for Entries for 2015 Design Awards

The AIA Santa Barbara would like to announce the call for entries for our 2015 Design Awards.
We are looking to recognize and honor excellence in architecture within our local built environment and by Santa Barbara architects beyond our region.
Submissions should reflect a strong sense of place, history or purpose. We value artfully resolved design, but also celebrate the fact that architecture is much more than just beautiful buildings.
Registration via Eventbrite is open until April 3. Click here for more information.
— Tim Rossi represents AIA Santa Barbara.