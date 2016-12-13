AIA Santa Barbara Names 2016 Design Award Recipients

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara honored the achievements of local architects and architecture at its Design Awards Gala on Dec. 8. The event provided a showcase of its members’ 2016 contributions to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of our community.

From 60 entries, a jury of renowned architects selected the best of architectural design in the community. Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.

The jury included Michael G. Imber, FAIA; Barbara Bestor, AIA; and Sandra Stannard, AIA. The following firms were honored for their distinction in the community within their respective categories.

Honorable mention:

NMA Architects — Residential for Butterfly Beach Villa. General contractor: Allen Construction

Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects — Interior Architecture and Design for Lobero Theater Renovation. General contractor: Frank Schipper Construction Co.

AB Design Inc — Multi Family/ Mixed Use for Modern Cottage. General contractor: Beachfront Construction

Dan Weber Architects (now known as Anacapa Architects) — Small Projects for Autocamp Russian River Airstream

Thomas Bollay Architects — Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage for Villas Las Palmas

Merit:

DesignARC Inc — Residential for Villa Vlahos

Dan Weber Architects (now known as Anacapa Architects) — Residential for Paseo Ferrelo

Shubin + Donaldson — Non Residential for SONOS. General contractor: Sierra Pacific Constructors

Winick Architects Inc — Interior Architecture and Design for Louis Vuitton Hilton Hawaiian. General contractor: Dickinson Cameron Construction

Bildsten Architecture and Planning — Small Projects for Mountain Drive Cabana. General contractor: Creative Structural Design

Michael Burch Architects — for Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage George Washington Smith Estate



Honor:

AB Design Studio — Non Residential for The Mill. General contractor: Becker Studios

Macy Architecture — Multi Family/ Mixed Use for SBCAST. General contractor: Young Construction/ Local Consulting Architect: Winick Architects, Inc.

Archipelago Workshop — Small Projects for Bento Box. General contractor: Archipelago Workshop

Office of the County Architect Santa Barbara — Historic Preservation for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Mural Room. General contractor: Signal Construction

Harrison Design — Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage for 2050 Garden St. General contractor: Giffin & Crane General Contractors



Two exhibitions following the Design Awards gala are to be displayed. One will be May 4 through June 23, 2017, in the Channing Peake Gallery at 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The other will be July 24 to Sept. 8, 2017 at the Betteravia Gallery Santa Maria, 511 East Lakeside Parkway.

The shows will feature entries that reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our community. Entries will demonstrate their inspiration, examples of creative problem-solving, environmental sensitivity, and their ability to transform the surrounding community.

For more information on the American Institute of Architects, which was founded in 1857, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.