AIA Santa Barbara Names Clay Aurell 2016 Chapter President

The American Institute of Architects announced at its 2015 AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards the new chapter president, Clay Aurell, AIA ncarb LEEDap.

The incoming president of AIA Santa Barbara and founding principal of AB design studio, inc. said, “I admire the unique energy of this region and its chapter members, as both intelligent and experienced architects and designers. Santa Barbara is poised for innovative change that respects a sense of place and its commitment to the community.”

Aurell’s initiatives while president include increasing outreach, strengthening membership value and creating a platform for the design community to more actively impact Santa Barbara.

AB design studio, inc. is founded on the belief that possibility can be changed into opportunity through intuitive, informed and inspired design.

The AIA has sought to explore and raise awareness of architects and their critical roles in creating and shaping the built environment. Aurell will further the mission to educate and involve a spectrum of participants in understanding and exploring what is attainable through design.

Aurell obtained a Bachelor of Architecture from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. In 1998, he moved to Santa Barbara after several influential years working and living in Los Angeles.

He worked with two top award winning architectural design firms where he gained valuable experience in design, management and project delivery. In 2003, Aurell began his own practice and in 2005 created AB design studio with fellow Architect, Josh Blumer.

Aurell served on the local Architectural Board of Review from 2006-11. ​

Passionate about architecture, interior design and art, Aurrel maintains a membership with his wife and favorite interior designer, Karmen Aurell, on the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Curator’s Council.

In 2012, Aurell was a recipient of the 40 under 40 most influential architects awarded by Professional Builders Magazine & Pacific Coast Business Times.

A long-time member of the American Institute of Architects, Aurell currently serves as treasurer of the executive board for the Santa Barbara American Institute of Architects (AIA).

He is a NCARB certified architect and holds architectural licenses throughout the Western United States and New York in addition to being a LEED accredited professional and a member of the US Green Building Council.

— Arianna Leopard is the business development manager at AB design studio, inc.