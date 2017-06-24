Aidan Mandel Leads Home-Run Rampage for Goleta Valley South 12U All Stars

Baseball

Aidan Mandel belted three home runs to lead an eight-homer rampage for the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars in a 16-0 rout over Santa Paula on Saturday in a District 63 Tournament game.

Goleta Valley South has scored 57 runs and allowed just one run in three tournament games.

Mandel also had a double in a 4-for-4 day at the plate. His homers came in the first, third and fourth innings.

Brendon Cekada hit two round-trippers in the first and third innings, and Owen Estabrook, Caden Hodina and Nicky Fell all homered in the fourth inning.

Goleta Valley South rapped out 17 hits in the four-inning game. In addition to Mandel, Cekada, Estabrook and Lance Bermudes collected multiple hits

Pitchers Cole Schoenwetter and Emmett Speake combined on the shutout.

