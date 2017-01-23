Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Aidan O’Donnell is Laguna Blanca’s Phil Womble Award Winner

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2017 | 6:29 p.m.

The qualities Aidan O’Donnell brings to athletics, academics and student life at Laguna Blanca are what the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award represent.

Aidan O’Donnell, a three-sport athlete at Laguna Blanca. Click to view larger
Strong work ethic, toughness, positive attitude, leadership on and off the athletic field, leading by example, not afraid to step out of his comfort zone to help his team are attributes coaches, teachers and peers get from O’Donnell.

O’Donnell was honored Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon as Laguna Blanca’s recipient of the Womble Award.

A three-sport athlete for the Owls (football, basketball and lacrosse) who carries 3.51 GPA, O’Donnell also plays guitar in the school’s stage band, is a student ambassador on campus and a camp counselor at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School summer camp.

Football coach Shane Lopes said he appreciates O’Donnell’s even-keeled demeanor. “He really brings so much value to our team and our school.”

From Athletic Director Jason Donnelly: “He leads by example and is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone for the good of the team. He represents Laguna Blanca in the most positive way and is extremely deserving of such a prestigious award.”

Laguna basketball coach Sal Rodriguez said: “He is a respectful and hardworking young man and it’s been a pleasure to be his coach.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

