Aidan Yamasaki, Ryan Fidel Each Place First in Brea Olinda Ed Spring Classic

Wrestling

Ryan Fidel and Aidan Yamasaki continue to prove that they are forces to be reckoned with on the mat for Dos Pueblos.

Each wrestler went undefeated on Saturday at the Brea Olinda Ed Spring Classic to win their respective weight classes (132 pounds for Yamasaki and 138 for Fidel).

Yamasaki was named middleweight MVP and Fidel defended his title from last year, where he won at the 126- class.

Kade Uyesaka and Erick Nisich also had strong showings, each placing third in the 113- and 285- classes, respectively. Both wrestlers battled back from early losses to place.

Dos Pueblos finished third out of 32 competing teams.

"We won seven out of eight of our medal matches in the final round which was a huge improvement of last Saturday, where we only won one of our final eight," said Dos Pueblos coach Anthony Califano.

