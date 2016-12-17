Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Aidan Yamasaki, Ryan Fidel Each Place First in Brea Olinda Ed Spring Classic

Aidan Yamasaki, left, was named the most valuable middleweight wrestler and Ryan Fidel won his second straight title at the Ed Spring Classic at Brea Olinda High. Click to view larger
Aidan Yamasaki, left, was named the most valuable middleweight wrestler and Ryan Fidel won his second straight title at the Ed Spring Classic at Brea Olinda High. (Courtesy photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 17, 2016 | 9:35 p.m.

Ryan Fidel and Aidan Yamasaki continue to prove that they are forces to be reckoned with on the mat for Dos Pueblos.

Each wrestler went undefeated on Saturday at the Brea Olinda Ed Spring Classic to win their respective weight classes (132 pounds for Yamasaki and 138 for Fidel).

Yamasaki was named middleweight MVP and Fidel defended his title from last year, where he won at the 126- class.

Kade Uyesaka and Erick Nisich also had strong showings, each placing third in the 113- and 285- classes, respectively. Both wrestlers battled back from early losses to place.

Dos Pueblos finished third out of 32 competing teams. 

"We won seven out of eight of our medal matches in the final round which was a huge improvement of last Saturday, where we only won one of our final eight," said Dos Pueblos coach Anthony Califano.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 