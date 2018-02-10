Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Aidan Yamasaki Wins 3rd Title; Dos Pueblos Captures 8 gold medals at Channel League Finals

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team won eight individual Channel League titles and qualified 12 wrestlers for the CIF Championships. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos wrestling team won eight individual Channel League titles and qualified 12 wrestlers for the CIF Championships. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | updated logo 11:40 a.m. | February 10, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.

Aidan Yamasaki won his third individual championship and seven of his Dos Pueblos teammates claimed titles at the Channel League Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Ventura High.

Will Yamasaki was named the Channel League’s upper weight MVP. Click to view larger
Will Yamasaki was named the Channel League’s upper weight MVP. (Courtesy photo)

Dos Pueblos qualified 12 wrestlers for the CIF Individual Championships next Friday and Saturday at Brea Olinda.

Will Yamasaki was named the league's MVP in the upper weights. The senior finished second in the 184-pound weight class.

The DP league champions were Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (108 pounds), Sean Yamasaki (112), Kade Uyesaka (122), Josh Coronado (134), Aidan Yamasaki (140), Conner Lee (154), Alex Bello (162) and Jose Tolis (172). Will Yamasaki (184), Jayson Miranda (147), Aden Jones (222) and Robert Ullmer (287) were runners-up. Alonzo Cruz (128) and Jackson Stetler (197) came in fourth and are altnerates for CIF.

Dos Pueblos won the league team title for the fourth straight year and finished second in the CIF-SS Northern Division Team Duals. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

