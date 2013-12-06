Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Aide to Rep. Lois Capps Arrested for Alleged DUI in Injury Hit-and-Run

Veteran faces felony charges in a crash that left Mallory Rae Dies hospitalized in critical condition

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 10:47 p.m. | December 6, 2013 | 11:48 a.m.

An aide to Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, was charged with felony DUI and hit-and-run early Friday in an incident that left a 27-year-old Santa Barbara woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Raymond Morua was arrested on felony DUI and felony hit and run charges, and a misdemeanor DUI charge. (Noozhawk file photo)
Raymond Morua was arrested on felony DUI and felony hit and run charges, and a misdemeanor DUI charge. (Noozhawk file photo)

Raymond Victor Morua, 32, of Santa Barbara, was arrested by Santa Barbara police officers following the crash, which occurred shortly after midnight in the 500 block of Anacapa Street, where the victim was crossing the street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Late Friday afternoon, Harwood confirmed the victim's identity as Mallory Rae Dies.

Details on her condition were not available, Harwood said, but a CaringBridge web page has been set up for her, and has been providing regular updates.

The collision occurred after Morua had left a downtown party hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent, where he reported he had been drinking, Harwood said.

Morua, a prominent local veteran, is a district representative for Capps and an advocate for veterans issues.

“I am truly heartbroken at the news of this tragic event,” Capps said in a statement issued Friday. “My heart goes out to the victim and her family and friends in this trying time, and my prayers are with them.

"It would be inappropriate for me to comment further on this legal matter and I have complete trust in our local authorities.”

Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief and co-founder of the Independent, also commented on the incident.

"We're terribly saddened to hear this and our thoughts are with the woman's family," she said.

Partridge confirmed that the Independent had hosted a party at The Savoy nightclub until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, but said the event had ended long before Morua reportedly left the venue at 409 State St.

She also stated that the newspaper's party had included a no-host bar.

Morua allegedly was driving a red Dodge Caliber, and was leaving the holiday party at The Savoy, Harwood said.

Dies was walking east across Anacapa when she was hit, Harwood said. Although she was not in the marked crosswalk, he said she was crossing legally because of the positioning of the street's signalized traffic lights.

Harwood said Morua was traveling southbound "at a high rate of speed" in the right lane of the one-way street when he struck Dies, knocking her to the ground.

She sustained "significant head trauma" after hitting the pavement, he said.

Dies was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Immediately after the collision, Harwood said, the driver of the vehicle stopped, looked at the pedestrian from his car, and then fled the scene.

He said witnesses followed the car two blocks to where Anacapa Street dead-ends at Highway 101, where the driver stopped.

Harwood said witnesses tried to convince the man to return to the scene of collision, but he "shook his head" and drove away.

Morua allegedly turned onto East Gutierrez Street and then turned south on State Street, driving under the freeway to Cabrillo Boulevard.

"At the intersection of State and Cabrillo, he tried to turn westbound at a high rate of speed and subsequently collided with a palm tree," Harwood said.

Police quickly arrived at the crash site near the Dolphin Fountain at the foot of Stearns Wharf.

Harwood said Morua was found to be intoxicated, and provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit at which a driver is presumed to be drunk.

Morua also provided a blood sample, the results of which were not yet available.

He was arrested for felony DUI, felony hit and run, as well as a second DUI charge, a misdemeanor, because he crashed with the palm tree, Harwood said.

Morua was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, but Harwood said police are asking that the bail be increased to $250,000.

According to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, Morua remained in custody Friday afternoon.

Dies works as a bartender at Tonic Nightclub, 634 State St., and owner Asaf Dimant provided this statement to Noozhawk on Friday night:

"Tonic Nightclub will be closed tonight, Friday, Dec. 6, so that our staff, managers and owners can support a key team and family member who was hit by a car late last night and is currently in critical condition and fighting for her life in a hospital bed.

"We hope you can help us by keeping her in your thoughts and in your heart, and send your hopes and prayers for her recovery.

"We apologize for the late notice and hope you understand. We will be open tomorrow night at 8 p.m. for our annual Winter Wonderland White Party.

"We hope that tonight you take a second, hug and kiss those closest to you, and remember how fragile our lives are, and how short our time on this earth can be."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 