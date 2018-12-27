Aiden Douglas Goes Deep for SBHS with Career-High 27 in 78-61 Holiday Win

Boys Basketball

Senior hits five 3-pointers in 10th straight win; Dons to take on Newbury Park in Friday's semifinals

Aiden Douglas is an aficianado of long shots. In fact, the longer the better.

Santa Barbara High's 6-4 senior guard canned five 3-pointers on Thursday night en route to a career-high 27 points that vaulted Santa Barbara High over Westlake 78-61 and into the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

"Some players actually shoot better when they move out further and he's one of those guys," said SBHS coach Dave Bregante. "He's better about three or four feet behind the line. He's got great range."

It was the 10th straight win for the Dons, who improved to 15-1. They advanced to the championship semifinals in the 15-team tournament where they'll take on Newbury Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Corona del Mar will battle Mira Costa in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.

In other quarterfinals, Newbury Park (13-5) downed Troy 66-49; Corona del Mar (12-5) of Newport Beach edged Buena 67-65 and Mira Costa (11-5) of Manhattan Beach topped St. Genevieve 60-41.

Douglas scored 10 points in the second quarter and the Dons used a 25-19 advantage to take a 10-point halftime lead, 41-31. He was equally comfortable scoring on backdoor layups from Davis or knocking down 3's from NBA range of 25 feet.

An early adjustment paid dividends for Douglas.

"They came out on me on 3's, so I tried to move without the ball and got about five or six wide-open layups," said Douglas. "Then they went to a zone and it's all about finding the holes and I was finding them."

Bryce Warrecker added 17 points, point guard Stephen Davis had 13 points and eight assists. Jackson Hamilton tallied eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter while Davis scored 11 of his 13 in the first half.

"That's what Stephen is there for and he rarely misses you," said Douglas of Davis' deft passing. "It's nice to have a guy like that who looks for you rather than a shot for himself."

The Dons went up by 11, then the Warriors (9-8) cut it to seven, 51-44, when Isaiah Matute hit two of three free throws. Davis knocked down two foul shots and Douglas gave the Dons their biggest lead to that point, 56-44, draining a triple from 26 feet in front of the SB bench with the shot clocking down to a few ticks.

"I've always had that range and I shoot those in practice," said Douglas. "Coach is comfortable with me shooting those. Sometimes when I'm feeling it, I'll shoot from out there. We used all of the shot clock (on that 3 late in the third) and that was pretty demoralizing for them."

The opponents are getting tougher for the Dons, who've won by an average of 29 points during their 10-game win streak.

"It's more fun when you play harder teams," stated Douglas. "You can beat a team by 30 but you'd rather beat a team by 10 and really have to work for it. When the playoffs come around, we won't be facing any easy teams."

The Dons went up by 14 points, 61-47, when Douglas nailed his fifth 3-pointer with 5:42 to play. The Warriors pulled within six (69-61) on a 3-pointer by Matthew Bedigian, then Jasper Johnson hit a free throw and Warrecker fed Hamilton for a layup on the press break to spark a 9-0 game-ending run.

"The final score doesn't indicate how tough this one was," Bregante noted. "Aiden's performance doesn't surprise me. He's a great shooter.

"Talk about a great passer ... that's Stephen Davis. I've been coaching 50 years and he's as good as anybody I've ever had. He really sees the floor and finds open people. I tell all our guys, 'If you get open, he'll find you.' "



In the fifth-place semis, Buena will tackle St. Genevieve at noon and Westlake takes on Troy at 1:30 p.m.



In consolation quarterfinals, Chatsworth got past Carpinteria 78-55; Kings (Wash.) downed Bishop Diego 83-19 and North Hollywood defeated Burroughs 74-67.

Chatsworth 78, Carpinteria 55

The Warriors led 21-18 at the end of the first quarter before turnovers and Chatsworth’s offensive rebounding did them in in the consolation quarterfinal.

"We were able to cut it to five points at the end of three but again turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed were our demise,” said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam.

Sophomore Jose Suarez scored 11 points to lead Carpinteria.

The Warriors (4-9) will play Burroughs on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the 13th-place semifinals.