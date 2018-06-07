AIDS/LifeCycle Riders Wear Red for Trek Through Santa Barbara County

Group to pass through Santa Barbara on Friday en route to final destination in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday

Decked out in colorful and creative red garb, hundreds of AIDS/LifeCycle riders arrived in Lompoc on Thursday, the second of three days in Santa Barbara County.

The participants making the 7-day, 545-journey on bicycles from San Francisco to Los Angeles rolled into north Santa Maria on Wednesday.

In addition to boosting awareness, participants have raised more than $16.6 million —a record amount in the event’s history—to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV/AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The event involves 2,300 cyclists pedaling down the state for the 25th year of riding to end AIDS, with more than 650 volunteer “roadies” supporting them along the route.

On Wednesday, cyclists traveled from Paso Robles to north Santa Maria, where they spent the night at Preisker Park.

Thursday’s ride took cyclists — decked out in colorful red garb ranging from tutus to swimsuits — from Santa Maria to Lompoc’s Ryon Park.

On Friday, riders will head for Ventura, with a planned lunch break in Santa Barbara.

“Our tireless riders and roadies have once again risen to the occasion, raising millions of dollars to make a difference in the fight against HIV and AIDS,” said Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean.

“Thanks to their hard work and the generosity of their donors, we will continue to be able to provide free or low-cost HIV testing and medical services—caring for those most in need and reducing the incidence of HIV infection.”

One in seven people living with HIV nationwide remain unaware of their status.

Currently there are 1.2 million people living with HIV/AIDS nationwide, and an estimated 37,600 will become infected this year.

Since 2002, when AIDS/LifeCycle first began, participants have raised more than $251 million and completed more than 61,000 journeys on bikes from San Francisco to Los Angeles, organizers said.

