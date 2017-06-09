Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

AIDS/LifeCycle Rider Injured in Crash at Gaviota

37-year-old man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment

An AIDS/LifeCycle rider reportedly received a major head injury in a crash at Gaviota on Friday. The 37-year-old man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Click to view larger
An AIDS/LifeCycle rider reportedly received a major head injury in a crash at Gaviota on Friday. The 37-year-old man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:55 p.m. | June 9, 2017 | 9:46 a.m.

An AIDS/LifeCycle rider reportedly received a major head injury in a crash at Gaviota on Friday, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highways 101 and 1.

The CalStar helicopter also was dispatched but could not respond due to foggy conditions in Santa Maria.

A County Air Support Unit helicopter transported the injured 37-year-old man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

More than 2,200 riders will be cycling from Lompoc to Ventura on Friday, with a lunch stop at Girsh Park in Goleta, for the ride to raise awareness about AIDS and funds for HIV testing and other services. 

The 545-mile ride began Sunday in San Francisco and ends Saturday in Los Angeles.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

