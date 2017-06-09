AIDS/LifeCycle Rider Injured in Crash at Gaviota

37-year-old man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment

An AIDS/LifeCycle rider reportedly received a major head injury in a crash at Gaviota on Friday, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highways 101 and 1.

The CalStar helicopter also was dispatched but could not respond due to foggy conditions in Santa Maria.

A County Air Support Unit helicopter transported the injured 37-year-old man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

More than 2,200 riders will be cycling from Lompoc to Ventura on Friday, with a lunch stop at Girsh Park in Goleta, for the ride to raise awareness about AIDS and funds for HIV testing and other services.

The 545-mile ride began Sunday in San Francisco and ends Saturday in Los Angeles.

No further details were available.

