AIDS/LifeCycle Rolls Into Santa Barbara County

Hundreds of cyclists spend the night in Santa Maria before riding to Lompoc on Thursday for the annual awareness and fundraising event

Second-year AIDS/Lifecycle rider Nick Quattrocchi has personal reasons for participating in the event.

For Elizabeth del Rocio Camacho, the fact the ride went through the place she grew up makes it a homecoming, of sorts.

Hundreds of AIDS/LifeCycle riders entered Santa Maria on Wednesday for what will end up being a two-day visit to Santa Barbara County while they are en route from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Motivated by many reasons to ride in the annual event, the cyclists united for a common cause — raising money and awareness in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Quattrocchi, a West Hollywood resident, learned three years ago he was HIV positive, and is marking his second time on the ride, which also celebrates his sobriety.

The ride is a chance for him to prove being HIV positive is not a death sentence anymore — “which is amazing," he said.

“I’ve committed to riding until there’s a cure,” he added.

While he is fortunate his career allows him to pay for health insurance, Quattrocchi said he has many friends who need the vital services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the organizations benefiting from the ride.

After spending the night at Preisker Park in northern Santa Maria, the 2,350 cyclists and more than 600 roadies will head to Lompoc on Thursday to overnight at Ryon Memorial Park.

On Friday, the riders will head for Ventura County, traveling through Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Ride participants represent all ages and backgrounds, Quattrocchi said.

“It’s really an awesome experience. It’s how the world should be,” he said, adding it’s also personally fulfilling to bring awareness about those who are HIV positive and put a face to the status.

“I know the people that are in my professional life don’t associate HIV with someone like me,” he said of his career in corporate world “You wouldn’t know unless I told you. … I know people are surprised when I reveal I’m HIV positive.”

As cyclists traveled from Paso Robles to Santa Maria on Wednesday, roadies greeted riders at the entrance of Preisker Park, encouraging demonstrations of sexy dismounts and offering cheers and scores for those they favored.

“It ain’t sexy, but I’m off,” one tired rider told the enthusiastic greeters.

At least one rider had local family at Wednesday’s finish line.

Her parents and other relatives showed up to welcome del Rocio Camacho, who grew up in Nipomo and Santa Maria before graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1993.

She now works as a web programmer at UC Berkeley, where she also went to college.

Turning 40 and losing a friend to AIDS spurred her decision to ride this year as part of the team called Mexicans on a Mission. She also liked that the route would pass through her former hometown, meaning her family could show up for support.

“It’s been beautiful to have an area that I know so well and have people enjoy it as they’re coming through and appreciate it,” the Oakland resident said. “It’s been sweet.”

Santa Monica resident Stephanie Speights, 47, said she rode for and in memory of friends.

“I wanted to do it in their spirit,” she said.

Tuesday’s route included a climb dubbed the quad buster, which made her want to throw up but she instead wept as she conquered the physical challenge.

“It’s very empowering on the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional level. Everything gets touches when you are six miles from camp and it feels like an eternity,” she said, even as she looks ahead to training and fundraising for next year’s ride.

This year’s participants raised $16.3 million dollars to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV/AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The money raised this year tops the 2014 tally by $800,000, maintaining AIDS/LifeCycle as the world's largest annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser, organizers said.

“Participants of AIDS/LifeCycle are sending a powerful message to the entire planet that they will not back down until the HIV epidemic is at an end,” said Neil Giuliano, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. “These record-setting funds mean we will be able to help even more people through our free prevention and care programs, to have broader impacts with our advocacy work, and to improve health for all people living with HIV.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .