AIDS/LifeCycle Rolls Through Santa Barbara

Hundreds of bicyclists streamed through southern Santa Barbara County on Friday as part of the 2013 AIDS/LifeCycle ride.

More than 2,200 cyclists participated in the event, a seven-day ride to Los Angeles from the Bay Area. The ride raised some $14.2 million to support organizations that provide critical services to people living with AIDS and HIV.

Riders began the day Friday in Lompoc, and finished in Ventura after covering more than 84 miles.

The final day of the ride was Saturday, finishing on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

