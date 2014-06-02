Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride Rolling Through Central Coast This Week

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 2, 2014 | 10:22 a.m.

The AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties this week in the following locations:

» On Monday, the cyclists leave Santa Cruz on Highway 1 through Moss Landing before reaching southbound Highway 101 before ending their day in Monterey County at San Lorenzo Park in Gonzalez.

» On Tuesday, the riders will proceed along Highway 101 near Jolon towards the Paso Robles Fairgrounds in San Luis Obispo County.

» On Wednesday, the riders will leave Paso Robles along Highway 46 West to Highway 1 south toward Pismo Beach before stopping at Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

» On Thursday, the riders will leave Santa Maria headed on Highway 135 to Highway 1 near Orcutt before stopping at River Park in Lompoc.

» On Friday, the riders will leave Lompoc and use Highway 246 and Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County before stopping at Bates Road in Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to maintain a safe environment for the motorists, cyclists and support vehicles.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 
